87% Indian Businesses Considering Long-Term Work from Home Plans, Finds Survey

According to a report by BCG-Zoom, 87 per cent Indian business are mulling over making work from home a permanent option. The report also concluded that there has been close to three times increase in employees working remote at businesses surveyed.

To evaluate the economic impact of remote work and video communications solutions during the pandemic, Zoom commissioned the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to conduct a survey and economic analysis, focusing on what industries were able to pivot their business processes using video conferencing, resulting in business continuity and even growth during a time of significant economic turmoil.

The resulting report, prepared by Zoom based on the survey data and findings made by BCG, spans key industries and six countries around the globe, including India, US, UK, Japan, France and Germany.

The total time spent on video conferencing solutions increased 3-5x at businesses surveyed. BCG’s Covid-19 employee sentiment survey from 2020 showed that 70% of managers surveyed are more open to flexible remote working models than they were before the pandemic.

Businesses surveyed expect over a third of employees to work remotely beyond the pandemic.

As countries around the world grappled with lockdowns, people rapidly adopted remote work and video conferencing solutions. Through the swift and effective implementation of remote work, businesses within these countries were able to save both money and jobs that may have been lost as a result of the pandemic. In the U.S., for example, the ability to work remotely helped save 2.28 million jobs.

To look at how video communication solutions affect the way people work, both now and in the future, the survey aspect of the report asked respondents to estimate what share of employees in their company used video conferencing solutions in 2019, 2020, and expected to in 2022.

Results were grouped by enterprise and small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB).