Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

95% Indian Employees Think They Could Do Their Boss's Job Better: Survey

Millennial (73 %) and Gen Z (70%) employees are most confident they could do their boss's job better, according to the Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated and Future Workplace survey.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
95% Indian Employees Think They Could Do Their Boss's Job Better: Survey
Image for representation only.
Loading...

Mumbai: Even as bosses worldwide, including in India, are well regarded by their employees, most of these same employees think they could personally manage even more effectively do their managers' job, according to a survey.

Millennial (73 per cent) and Gen Z (70 per cent) employees are most confident they could do their boss's job better, the Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated and Future Workplace survey revealed.

The survey was conducted by Future Workplace on behalf of Kronos Incorporated (a workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions provider) between July 31 August 9, 2018, among 3,000 employees in India, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, the UK and the US. The survey revealed that based on grades given of a C, D, or F, at least one in three employees feel their manager could improve at modeling work-life balance (37 per cent), their ability to coach for better job performance (37 percent), handling performance-related issues (33 per cent) and communication (33 percent).

For overall people management skills, the majority of workers would 'pass' their boss with an A (26 percent), B (37 percent) or C (25 percent), yet 4 of employees give a solid F for performance, it added.

However, Indian employees are the most satisfied with their managers, with at least eight out of 10 grading managers an A or B in every category.

Conversely, French, German, and UK workers are by far the most pessimistic about manager performance, as those countries ranked in the bottom three in every category surveyed, the survey said.

Despite rating their manager's number 1 in all categories, a whopping 95 per cent of Indian employees still say they could do their boss's job better, all of the time (47 percent) or some of the time (48 percent), it added.

This sentiment is followed by 87 per cent of Mexican workers and 71 per cent of French workers, it said. Canada (61 percent) and US (59 percent) workers feel the least confident that they could do their boss's job better, yet it's still more than half of all employees, it added.

The Workforce Institute at Kronos executive director Joyce Maroney opined that as the working world continues to evolve, and new generations enter the workforce, styles, preferences and perceptions will continue to change.

"With the number of millennial managers growing, attitudes toward aspects of management and working style will also change. As the student becomes the teacher, organisations should have a clear lesson plan for leadership development and effectiveness in key areas to set tomorrows managers up for ongoing success," she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,384.99 +280.71 ( +0.76%)

NIFTY 50

11,075.90 +93.10 ( +0.85%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.55 0.88
Maruti Suzuki 6,450.30 0.91
Tata Motors 129.55 1.25
HDFC Bank 2,257.45 -0.59
Axis Bank 674.25 1.71
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IEX 118.10 -9.71
Yes Bank 68.60 0.96
Reliance 1,225.55 1.26
Tata Motors 129.55 1.25
Maruti Suzuki 6,449.80 0.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 408.55 6.34
IOC 130.10 4.58
Titan Company 1,123.40 3.43
GAIL 129.25 2.78
ICICI Bank 413.40 2.66
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 149.20 2.72
ICICI Bank 413.25 2.61
ONGC 128.80 2.34
Kotak Mahindra 1,483.55 1.79
Axis Bank 674.35 1.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 343.05 -1.29
Dr Reddys Labs 2,731.55 -1.28
Sun Pharma 422.85 -1.16
HDFC Bank 2,257.45 -0.59
ITC 239.90 -0.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 342.75 -1.35
Sun Pharma 423.25 -1.04
HDFC Bank 2,256.25 -0.62
ITC 239.95 -0.35
HUL 1,804.80 -0.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram