A 5 Rupee Note Can Fetch Rs 30,000; Here’s How To Get It

In case you are having an old Rs 5 note, then you have an opportunity to earn Rs 30,000 sitting at home. This may sound strange but it is true that if you have an old Rs 5 note in your piggy bank or wallet, then you can fetch Rs 30,000 within a few minutes without going anywhere. You can visit two websites - antiques and collectables – to know the best rates of your old and rare Rs 5 note.

However, the Rs 5 note must have some features to make you earn up to Rs 30,000. The note should have a tractor picture on it. The note issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considered extremely rare if the number 786 is also written on it.

If you have Rs 5 notes with the mentioned features, then you can sell them online only on coinbazzar.com. The platform is providing a chance to earn manifold money in exchange for old notes.

How to sell old Rs 5 note on coinbazzar.com

Step 1: Visit the official website coinbazzar.com

Step 2: Register yourself as a seller.

Step 3: Click the picture of your note and upload it on the platform. Your advertisement for selling the note will be featured on the platform

Step 4: Interested people will contact you after seeing your ad. You can talk to them and sell the note.

On the Coinbazzar platform, persons having an old note of 1 rupee can sell the note and earn up to Rs 45,000. However, the note should be signed by then Governor HM Patel in the year 1957 and the serial number of this note should be 123456.

On the platform, the price of the old Re 1 bundle is Rs 49,999. The price has been at Rs 44,999 after the discount offered by Coinbazzar.

26 years ago, the Indian government had stopped the One rupee currency notes. Its printing started again on 1 January 2015 and this note came into circulation in the market. However, many people still have old notes which they can sell on the website.

