A Rs 40-crore Bungalow: The Gift Rana Kapoor's 9-month-old Grandson Got From His Naani

Bindu Rana Kapoor, the wife of YES Bank founder and former Managing Director Rana Kapoor, has gifted a property located in the posh locality of Jorbagh in the national capital to her nine-month-old grandson Aashiv Khanna. This information was made public through registration documents made available by Zapkey.com, leading business news website Moneycontrol reported today.

As per the documents made available by Zapkey.com, the registration of the gift took place on July 31, 2021, on which a stamp duty of Rs 36.90 lakh was paid in favour of Aashiv Khanna through Aashiv Khanna’s mother Radha Kapoor Khanna, who as per the document was registered as the natural guardian of Aashiv Khanna.

The gifted property is a 369.40 sq m plot in South Delhi Jorbagh Area with 2 BHK, one parking slot and some other facilities. The estimated market value of the property is around Rs 40-44 crore. According to a document made available by Zapkey.com, another property of the same area in the same locality was sold for Rs 43.5 crore on July 24 this year. Rana Kapoor’s wife had inherited a share in her father’s property in 2004, the documents revealed.

This act of gifting property to a nine-year-old Aashiv Khanna grandson by Rana Kapoor’s wife is seen as a way to safeguard the possible attachment of properties in the future. As in the past, the Enforcement Directorate has been attaching the properties owned by Rana Kapoor across India.

In July last year, the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached assets worth Rs.2203 crores, owned by Rana Kapoor in a money laundering case of alleged fraud caused to YES Bank. Subsequently, in September last year, the Enforcement Directorate has attached a Rs 127-crore flat of YES Bank co-promoter Rana Kapoor in London. The property on 77 South Audley Street, London, was attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The market value of the flat was said to be about Rs 127 crore.

Earlier this week, the Central Bureau of Investigation sought Rana Kapoor’s custody for seven days linked to a complaint filed by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau. The complaint claims that Kapoor, his wife Bindu Rana Kapoor and Gautam Thapar’s company Avantha Realty Limited went for an illegal property transaction of Rs 378 crore against the declared value of Rs 685 crore. The 1.2 acre-bungalow is situated on Amrita Shergill Marg in Delhi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is seeking Rana Kapoor’s custody two days after the arrest of Gautam Thapar, promoter of Avantha Group, by the Enforcement Directorate. Thapar was held under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on Tuesday night in Delhi after the agency carried out raids in Delhi and the financial capital Mumbai.

In return, the YES Bank co-founder has been accused of extending favour to Avantha Group of Companies in form of various credit facilities to the tune of Rs 1,165 crore, which it was not entitled to. Earlier in this case, the CBI registered an FIR in March 2020.

In connection with an alleged cheating case related to a loan transaction with the Avantha Group, a special court on Saturday allowed the CBI’s plea to send Rana Kapoor for seven days of custody. Following this order, now the CBI officials will arrest him on Sunday by taking his custody from Taloja central prison. Currently, Kapoor is held in the Taloja central prison in an alleged money laundering case related to infrastructure company Dewan Housing Finance Limited since March last year.

