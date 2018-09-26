GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Aadhaar Architect Nandan Nilekani Hails SC Order, Says it's Critical to Meeting Development Goals

Nilekani, the co-founder and non-executive chairman of information technology giant Infosys, said the court had "unequivocally validated" the founding principles of Aadhaar.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2018, 9:37 PM IST
Aadhaar Architect Nandan Nilekani Hails SC Order, Says it's Critical to Meeting Development Goals
File photo of Nandan Nilekani. (Getty Images)
Bengaluru: Nandan Nilekani, the architect of Aadhaar, the unique biometric data-based identification scheme, Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court's ruling upholding its constitutional validity, saying the government's flagship project was critical to meeting the development goals.

He also insisted that the scheme was inclusive and not exclusive.

"Aadhaar is a unique identity project that is critical to the developmental goals of the nation," Nilekani, former chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India, tasked with the job of issuing Aadhaar cards, tweeted.

"This is a landmark judgement in favour of #Aadhaar. Aadhaar includes, it doesn't exclude," he said in a series of tweets after the Supreme Court order.

The apex court, while ruling that the Aadhaar scheme was constitutionally valid, Wednesday struck down some of its provisions including the requirement of linking it with bank accounts and mobile phones.

Nilekani, the co-founder and non-executive chairman of information technology giant Infosys, said the court had "unequivocally validated" the founding principles of Aadhaar.

He said the resident was once again recognised as being at the heart of the project, and they have gained new rights that help them assert their ownership over their data.

Nilekani said the scheme has undergone the "ultimate scrutiny" in the highest court, and a lot of recommendations have been incorporated.

Through the democratic process of discussion and debate, the nation has created a "better and stronger" Aadhaar together, he said.
