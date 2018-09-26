English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aadhaar Architect Nandan Nilekani Hails SC Order, Says it's Critical to Meeting Development Goals
Nilekani, the co-founder and non-executive chairman of information technology giant Infosys, said the court had "unequivocally validated" the founding principles of Aadhaar.
File photo of Nandan Nilekani. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Nandan Nilekani, the architect of Aadhaar, the unique biometric data-based identification scheme, Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court's ruling upholding its constitutional validity, saying the government's flagship project was critical to meeting the development goals.
He also insisted that the scheme was inclusive and not exclusive.
"Aadhaar is a unique identity project that is critical to the developmental goals of the nation," Nilekani, former chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India, tasked with the job of issuing Aadhaar cards, tweeted.
"This is a landmark judgement in favour of #Aadhaar. Aadhaar includes, it doesn't exclude," he said in a series of tweets after the Supreme Court order.
The apex court, while ruling that the Aadhaar scheme was constitutionally valid, Wednesday struck down some of its provisions including the requirement of linking it with bank accounts and mobile phones.
Nilekani, the co-founder and non-executive chairman of information technology giant Infosys, said the court had "unequivocally validated" the founding principles of Aadhaar.
He said the resident was once again recognised as being at the heart of the project, and they have gained new rights that help them assert their ownership over their data.
Nilekani said the scheme has undergone the "ultimate scrutiny" in the highest court, and a lot of recommendations have been incorporated.
Through the democratic process of discussion and debate, the nation has created a "better and stronger" Aadhaar together, he said.
He also insisted that the scheme was inclusive and not exclusive.
"Aadhaar is a unique identity project that is critical to the developmental goals of the nation," Nilekani, former chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India, tasked with the job of issuing Aadhaar cards, tweeted.
"This is a landmark judgement in favour of #Aadhaar. Aadhaar includes, it doesn't exclude," he said in a series of tweets after the Supreme Court order.
The apex court, while ruling that the Aadhaar scheme was constitutionally valid, Wednesday struck down some of its provisions including the requirement of linking it with bank accounts and mobile phones.
Nilekani, the co-founder and non-executive chairman of information technology giant Infosys, said the court had "unequivocally validated" the founding principles of Aadhaar.
He said the resident was once again recognised as being at the heart of the project, and they have gained new rights that help them assert their ownership over their data.
Nilekani said the scheme has undergone the "ultimate scrutiny" in the highest court, and a lot of recommendations have been incorporated.
Through the democratic process of discussion and debate, the nation has created a "better and stronger" Aadhaar together, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Nepal's Living Goddess Trishna Shakya Makes a Public Appearance For The First Time
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Nepal's Living Goddess Trishna Shakya Makes a Public Appearance For The First Time
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|305.45
|2.00
|Yes Bank
|223.75
|1.84
|Indiabulls Hsg
|999.80
|7.55
|Vedanta
|241.55
|4.84
|Reliance
|1,251.40
|1.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|305.00
|1.43
|Apollo Hospital
|1,045.70
|-0.09
|SBI
|264.00
|-2.31
|Yes Bank
|223.65
|1.73
|Eicher Motors
|25,194.70
|-1.64
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|999.80
|7.55
|UPL
|697.55
|5.54
|Vedanta
|241.55
|4.84
|Titan Company
|814.70
|2.24
|Hindalco
|247.95
|2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|241.55
|4.70
|Yes Bank
|223.65
|1.73
|Reliance
|1,251.75
|1.72
|Tata Steel
|609.05
|1.52
|Larsen
|1,332.70
|1.05
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|233.35
|-3.09
|Bharti Infratel
|261.50
|-2.91
|Wipro
|319.25
|-2.76
|ITC
|293.15
|-2.66
|SBI
|263.85
|-2.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|233.30
|-3.15
|Wipro
|319.90
|-2.91
|ITC
|293.00
|-2.67
|SBI
|264.00
|-2.31
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,844.40
|-1.99
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 10 Written Updates: Will Dipika, Srishty's Team Emerge Victorious in First Luxury Task?
- From Student of the Year to Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan is a Hit Machine
- Bongo Cat Meme Has Taken Over the Internet and it Will Give You a Crash Course in Music
- This Arunachali Version of Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ Left Everyone Grooving at BJP Yuva Event
- OnePlus 6T India Launch Date Leaked Expected to Arrive in India on October 17
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...