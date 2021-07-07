Aadhaar Card: Dial 1947 to Find Nearest Aadhaar Centre, Updates and Other Services

Aadhaar is the most diverse and intricately connected identification card in India as it connects us to every aspect of our day-to-day lives. From electricity and gas bills to our bank accounts, it is all linked via that single card. In the past, the process to update and alter the information of one’s Aadhaar card was a long and strenuous one, and with the pandemic afoot these days, that had to change. With the current scenario in mind, the Aadhaar issuing authority, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), made a few changes to the existing system which allows people to make said changes from the comfort and convenience of their homes. In a tweet, the UIDAI announced that people can now go to the official website and make requests and even change the information on their Aadhaar through said portal. The UIDAI also put out a helpline number – 1947 or 1800 300 1947 which operates 24X7 all 365 days of the year – that can help get customers on the same page with the new services being offered.

This four-digit number is an automated voice message that doubles as a toll-free, information directory for all the new changes that have taken place. It operates by way of a sequence of number inputs the person has to do as and when they are directed by the voice message. From answering questions about what the new procedures are to the documents one might need, knowing the status of one’s Aadhaar enrolment or simply locate the nearest centre, the helpline handles all the queries.

In the tweet sent out by the UIDAI, members of the public were told to call the toll-free number 1947 or send an email to the official ID –help@uidai.gov.in. The tweet explained that the number will allow one to check the status of the Aadhaar enrolment, but would need the Enrolment Identification (EID) along with the time and date.

In another tweet, the UIDAI said that the number can be used to even locate the nearest Aadhaar Kendra centre. This is done by way of calling the toll-free number, selecting the language of your choice, and then following the instructions till the number puts you through to a customer service representative who will help you with your issue.

With this host of new changes, people can also update their demographical data. This includes changing the information relating to one’s name, date of birth, gender, address, mobile number and even language. Other information updates like biometric data need to be done in person at the Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Enrolment/Update Centre near you.

UIDAI has made it easier for people to locate their Aadhaar Seva Kendra online or via the toll-free number. Aadhaar cardholders can avail three options for this: Search by State, PIN Code and Search Box if they do it via the online portal. The Aadhaar issuing body has also introduced the mAadhaar App, which has all these facilities, all at a touch of a button.

