Aadhaar Card Download to Address Change: Avail 35 Services on mAadhaar App from Home

Making sure that one’s Aadhaar card is updated is a very important task as the card is linked to everything from our phone number to our bank accounts, cars, electricity and so on. It has essentially become inseparable from our daily lives. In an attempt to make the online portal and accompanying facilities more accessible and user-friendly, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) unveiled an updated version of its upgraded mAadhaar app that houses an additional 35 online Aadhaar-related services from the convenience of a mobile phone.

UIDAI tweeted out information on the new updates to the app along with links to the iOS Apple Store and Google Play Store. In a separate tweet UIDAI requested users to uninstall the previous iterations of the app and then install the latest one with all the updates. It should be noted that most of the services listed in the app are already available via the website, but the app extends that reach in an added layer.

Here are the board strokes highlighting the new and old key features of the app.

1) Language Diversity: To ensure that a language barrier is not a hurdle for people to access the facilities, the app comes in 13 different languages, one of which is English. Other Indian languages include Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

2) Universality: Regardless of whether or not one has an Aadhaar card, the app can be used. However, the app’s Aadhaar services require an Aadhaar registered profile in order to be availed.

3) Services: The services of the mAadhaar app are classified into three main groups – ‘The Main Service Dashboard’, ‘Request Status Services’ and the ‘My Aadhaar’ section.

The ‘Main Services Dashboard’ gives users direct access to download the Aadhaar card, order a reprint, update the address, revise the mobile number, download offline eKYC, show or scan QR codes, verify Aadhaar, verify mail/email, retrieve UID/EID and even request an address validation letter.

The ‘Request Status Services’ option lets users check and track the status of the Aadhaar or other various online requests.

The ‘My Aadhaar’ section personalised section for users where one does not have to enter the Aadhaar number to avail Aadhaar services. This section also provides facilities for the user to lock/unlock their Aadhaar or Biometric Authentication.

Additionally, the ‘Enrolment Centre Section’ on the app, is an added benefit that lets users find the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre.

4) Paperless E-verification: Users can share a QR code and password-protected eKYC. This will allow them to conduct safer and paperless verifications.

5) More Security: The app uses a time-based One-Time Password (OTP) instead of the standard SMS based OTP.

6) Virtual ID Management: The user can generate a virtual ID and similarly can hold up to 3 profiles on their profile section on the app. Profile data can also be updated on the app.

