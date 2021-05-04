Aadhaar Card For Children Below 5 Years: How to apply online

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique random number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to all Indian residents and is considered as a new age document which also serves as a vital identity (ID) proof.

The card has demographic and biometric information collected during the enrolment procedure and is issued free of cost. Enrolment is mandatory for all Indian citizens and this would imply children also come under its purview. The UIDAI has launched a drive to issue Aadhaar card for kids, which will be known as Baal Aadhaar Card.For the first time in India, even a new-born baby is eligible for an Aadhaar card.

The Aadhaar enrolment process for children is similar to that of adults. Parents will have to go to the nearest enrolment centre and fill in the form with requisite details. The Aadhaar card for a child will be issued free of cost and there will be no biometric data captured for children below 5 years of age. However, Aadhaar Cardof the child will need to be updated with his/her demographic data — biometrics of ten fingers, facial photo, and iris scan when they turn 5 and again at 15.

How to apply for Aadhaar card for children

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI, https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the Aadhaar Card registration link

Step 3: Enter all the personal information required, such as the name of the child, parent’s phone number, e-mail address among others. You will also need to fill the Aadhaar Enrolment Form

Step 4: The next step is to add demographic details that include residential address, locality, district/town, state and so on

Step 5: Click on the appointment button and schedule the date of registration for the Aadhaar Card

Step 6: The applicant/parent/guardian can choose the nearest centre to proceed further for the enrolment process

Step 7: Visit the enrolment centre on the date of the appointment along with all the necessary documents — child’s birth certificate, parent/s Aadhaar card photo copies and others. Also, take a reference number along with the documents

Step 8: The Aadhaar officer will verify all the documents and if the child is aged 5 years, then the biometric information will be obtained, and it will be linked to the Aadhaar card. In case the child is below five years, only photograph will be taken, and no biometric data will be required

Step 9: Post confirmation/verification process, the applicant will be given an acknowledgement number which can be used to track the status of the application

Step 10: The applicant will receive a notification via SMS on the registered mobile number within 60 days

Step 11: After the completion of the enrolment process, you will receive the Baal Aadhaar card within 90 days

How to register offline for Baal Aadhaar Card:

Step 1: Visit the nearest Aadhaar Card Enrollment Centre with the required documents

Step 2: Inform the concerned official about the enrolment of Aadhaar card for children and get a form

Step 3: Fill-in all the requisite information and submit the same to the official/s with supporting documents

Step 4: The parent/s Aadhaar card details and mobile number must be provided at the time of submission of the enrolment form

Step 5: After the verification process, the photograph of the child will be taken. Biometric will not be collected from children up to the age of five

Step 6: If the age of the child is five years or above, then ohotograph and biometric information such as iris scan and fingerprints will be collected

Step 7: Post confirmation, collect the acknowledgement slip given at the centre for further reference

Step 8: After completion of the above process, you will receive an SMS within 60 days, the Baal Aadhaar will be issued within 60 days after receiving the SMS.

