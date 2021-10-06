Aadhaar Card Fraud: Have you Updated Mobile No. on Aadhaar? How to Do it to Avoid Scams

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has prompted Aadhaar card users to keep their mobile numbers updated at all times. In a word of caution against fraudsters, the statutory authority shared a post on its verified Twitter handle.

Aadhaar card holders are required to always keep their mobile number revised in the document as a registered phone number is mandatory to avail Aadhaar Online services. One can visit the closest Permanent Aadhaar Centre (PAC), if the phone number is not submitted with your Aadhaar.

The Ministry of Communications posted a tweet on September 20 on the microblogging site. The organization said in a tweet, “Always keep your mobile number updated in Aadhaar. If you have any doubt about whether your correct mobile number or email has been linked with Aadhaar, you can verify the same using this link: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/verify-email-mobile.”

#BewareOfFraudsters Always keep your mobile number updated in #Aadhaar. If you have any doubt about whether your correct mobile number or email has been linked with Aadhaar, you can verify the same using this link: https://t.co/bq4PUgqHAd#AadhaarAwareness pic.twitter.com/ChmMLIh69X— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 20, 2021

The email address and mobile number of the user registered at the time of enrolment of the Aadhaar number or the latest Aadhaar detail update on Aadhaar website can be verified.

Here is a step-by-step guide which you can follow to verify the email and mobile number:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI at https://uidai.gov.in/ or simply type directly and click on: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/verify-email-mobile.

Step 2: You have to click on My Aadhaar in case you visit the official UIDAI website

Step 3: Go to the tab that reads Aadhaar Services and select Verify Email/Mobile Number.

Step 4: Carefully enter your twelve-digit Aadhaar number (UID).

Step 5: Provide your correct contact details (Mobile number or Email).

Step 6: Complete captcha verification.

Step 7: Now click on the send OTP option.

Aadhar number is a 12-digit number furnished by the UIDAI body to Indian residents after authenticating the complete verification process laid down by the Authority.

Any individual, who is a resident of India, irrespective of age and gender, is entitled to enrol to acquire an Aadhar number. The individual who enrols, is required to provide minimal biometric and demographic information during the process which is free of cost.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.