Aadhaar Card: How to Update Aadhaar Name, Address, Mobile Number in a Local Language

Aadhaar card is an important document for every Indian citizen and is more like an identity card. An Aadhaar card is required for any financial transaction and even for availing government schemes as it holds an individual’s address and biometric information. The information on the Aadhaar is written in English, but now it will be available in several regional languages too. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in its recent update has announced to provide the facility to generate Aadhaar in several regional languages. The regional languages card will be issued on behalf of the Aadhaar card issuing body.

After the current update, you will be able to get the Aadhaar card in Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, and Kannada languages. If you are willing to change the language in your Aadhaar Card, you have to apply online for the same. It might take 1-3 weeks for the language to get updated on your Aadhaar. You can either visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra and get your local language changed or you can apply for the same online.

Here are the steps to change the language online -

Step 1:Login to the official website of Unique Identification Authority of India, or click on https://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2:An option reading - Update Aadhaar will appear on the homepage, click on the Update Demographic Data Online

Step 3:You will be re-directed to Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal

Step 4:Open the portal, enter the 12-digit unique Aadhaar number and the Captcha security code

Step 5:Enter the details and click on the send One Time Password (OTP)

Step 6:Enter the OTP and click on - login

Step 7:Once you are logged-in, press the Update Demographics Data Button

Step 8:The page holds all the demographic data. Select your preferred regional language here

Step 9:Update the demographics in the popup and submit. Make sure your name is pronounced correctly in the local language

Step 10:Similarly, edit all the information. And before submitting the application, preview all the details

Step 11:An OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number, enter it

Step 12:Submit the fee ofRs50. Once the payment is made, the new language update request in your Aadhaar will be successfully submitted

Step 13:The update might take 1-3 weeks and later, you can download the card

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here