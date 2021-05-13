Aadhaar Card: How to Get Your e-Aadhaar Card PDF Password Online

Aadhaar card has become a part of our life. Since its launch around a decade ago, we have been using this as our unique identity. But what is an Aadhaar card, its benefits and how its security is maintained.

What is an Aadhaar card?

An Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number printed on a card along with the user’s address details. The ID card also contains the biometric details of the userand that, along with the 12-digit number, makes a unique identity of every resident of the country.

Aadhaar card can be downloaded from the official website of UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) at www.uidai.gov.in and existing users can also apply for desired changes to their card on the portal.

If a user loses his/her Aadhaar card, he/she can also download an e-Aadhaar card from the above-mentioned website.

Security with Aadhaar Password

UIDAI has made downloading of Aadhaar cards password protected, and when you download your e-Aadhaar card from the official website, you will be asked to put in an eight-digit passcode. The e-Aadhaar card will be in a PDF file and to access the file, you will need the eight-digit code. But to make the process simpler for users and difficult for hackers, the eight-digit password automatically is only known to the user. The first four letters of the password are the first four letters of your name, and the remaining four letters of the password are your birth year.

For example, if your name is ANKIT SHUKLA and your birth year is 1994, then your Aadhaar password will be ANKI1994.

Benefits of Aadhaar

Now that Aadhaar has become the most accepted form of ID document, there are several benefits associated with it:

Government subsidies including subsidy on LPG cylinders are reaching directly to bank accounts due to linking with Aadhaar.

MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers also get their due after linking Aadhaar with their bank accounts.

People with Aadhaar cards can get their passports within a week or two after moving the application.

Thousands of fake ration cards have been found and eliminated with the help of linking.

