Aadhaar Card: Lost Aadhaar Card? Issue with Updating Address? How to File Complaints

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had recently put out that, anyone facing issues regarding their Aadhaar card or Aadhaar update can now issue a complaint in a few easy steps. The Aadhaar card is one of, if not the most important identification documents that an Indian citizen can carry. With that in mind, there are bound to be some issues along the way that one might face at any point in time. In order to combat this, the UIDAI has given cardholders a list of steps that they can utilize to rectify these issues from the comfort of their home. In the event that you have applied for the Aadhaar and have not received an update for the same, or you have trouble going to your nearest enrolment centre, you can access a series of online services that will allow you to overcome these challenges.

Here is How you Can File General Aadhaar Related Complaints

Step 1: Go to the official UIDIA website.

Step 2: Once on the site, you will need to click on the ‘About UIDAI’ section where you will find an option labelled ‘Grievances Redressal’.

Step 3: Click on the option, ‘File a complaint’ that you will find under the ‘UIDAI Contact Centre’.

Step 4: You will then be redirected to a new page called ‘File a Complaint’. Once there, you need to enter all your personal details as requested by the website. This information includes your demographical information such as name, address, contact details and so on. You will also need to enter your Aadhaar Enrolment Number and the accompanying captcha code that is given.

Step 5: Click on ‘Check Status’ after you filled in all the details. With that, you will be redirected to a page where you can track the status of your complaints.

You can also file a complaint via the UIDAI Contact Centre

When you go to get your Aadhaar card enrolment done at the enrolment centre, the Enrolment Officer will hand you a printed acknowledgement slip. This comes after the enrolment process and it will have your registered enrolment number (EID). Using this number, you can formally file your complaints with the UIDAI Contact Centre.

Filing the Aadhaar Related Complaint via Post

The complaints can also be sent in via post or hardcopy to the UIDAI HQ and ROs. The complaint is then examined by the relevant authority before it is forwarded to the concerned regional office of section after the grievance receives approval from the Deputy Director. The Deputy Director serves as the Public Grievance Officer at UIDAI. The regional office or section will then address the complaint by replying directly to you, the complainant, under the intimation to the grievance cell. If interim replies are required in your case, you will be contacted by the regional office or concerned section at HQ.

If none of the above steps are for you, there are a few other options available. For one, you could reach out to the Aadhaar centre via the toll-free number 1947 and use the customer helpdesk’s guidance to navigate the issue. The other option is to write an email to them via their official email ID – help@uidai.gov.in and file your complaint that way.

Whatever path you choose, it is evident that there are a number of facilities through which you can fast-track the complaint registration and redressal process for your Aadhaar related issues. Whichever way is utilized, keep in mind that having your EID on you at all times is necessary to execute a complaint registration successfully.

