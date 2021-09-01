Aadhaar Card Mandatory for PAN Card, Pension, PF and 7 Other Services. Details Here

It is quite evident how integrated Aadhaar has become in day-to-day life. Ever since the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) rolled out Aadhaar cards back in 2009, the identification document has become tied to more and more aspects of our lives. From car loans to pension schemes and even Income Tax Returns, Aadhaar has become a mandatory aspect of verification. Given that it is so intertwined and also considering the new changes that are being introduced every month by the government that requires an Aadhaar card, there are a few things to keep in mind. Here are the top 10 things that you need Aadhaar proof for in 2021.

1) Overall Proof – The UIDAI’s Aadhaar is one of the most commonly recognized and widely accepted forms of identification proof. This especially applies to things such as proof of address, age, gender, among other things. In order to help with the cross-verification process, the UIDAI has a list of 30 plus documents that the Aadhaar details are verified against in order to be authentic.

2) Going Abroad – As an Indian citizen who is looking to go abroad, there are certain things you need to get your passport, be it for the first time or for renewal. One of the absolute musts is Aadhaar.

3) Education – If you are thinking of applying to universities in India or for competitive examinations such as NEET, you will need Aadhaar as a compulsory proof of identity. This applies to most educational institutions in India.

4) Banking – Aadhaar is absolutely mandatory when opening your bank account, especially when it’s under the savings account category.

5) Cooking Gas – Most Indian households still use Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or domestic cooking gas cylinders that are issued by the state-run oil companies. Even for booking these cylinders, you will require Aadhaar as proof of identity and residency.

6) Pension – In order to make full use of your pension scheme and avail of all the benefits, an Aadhaar card is compulsory.

7) Ration Shops – The Public Distribution System (PDS) is a nationwide facility that supplies food grains, sugar, salt and other consumer goods at a subsidized rate. In order to avail of the full range of benefits, one needs to have Aadhaar for a proof along with the issued Ration card.

8) Provident Fund (PF) – Most employees in the formal labour segment of society have opened a provident fund at one point or another. As recent as September 2021, the government has made it mandatory for Aadhaar to be linked to the PF in order to avail the full range of benefits. By September 30, if the Aadhaar is not linked to the PF account, neither the employee nor the employer will be able to put contributions towards the PF.

9) Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) – For NRIs who wish to open their bank accounts in India, the Aadhaar proof of identification is a mandatory part of the process. Previously, there was a waiting period for NRIs to actually acquire their Aadhaar that stood around 182 days, but that was changed. As of August 2021, NRIs no longer had to face a 182-day waiting period after they arrived in the country to apply for Aadhaar.

10) PAN card - If you fail to link your Aadhaar card to your PAN card by the end of September 2021, your PAN card will become invalid. This comes after the government had mandated under Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act that, every individual with PAN as of July 1, 2017, who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must link PAN with Aadhaar. The government had cited a deadline of September 30.

