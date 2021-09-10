Aadhaar Card: Need to Correct Mobile Number or Address in Aadhaar? How to Fill Form

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has been on a tweeting spree recently. The Aadhaar card issuing entity has been putting out a series of tweets on its official Twitter handle. The entity has been informing Aadhaar cardholders about the procedure to fill up the certificate for Aadhaar corrections. If say you want to correct your mobile number or address at the local Aadhaar Kendra centre, then you would need this form.

It goes without saying that the Aadhaar card is by far one of the most important pieces of documentation that the average citizen can carry, due to how well integrated it is. It connects us to so many various aspects of day-to-day life such as our banks, car insurance, health insurance and so on. It is for this reason that it is important to keep this document up to date at all times. With that said, here is what you need to do when filling up the certificate for the Aadhaar update.

General Instructions

The certificate consists of two parts: the Residential details and the Certifier details. You need to fill in all the details as instructed otherwise it won’t be accepted.

1) Print the certificate out on plain white paper.

2) When filling it out, remember to use Capital Letters only. You need to use a standardised font and avoid stylised writing.

3) You need to use a blue or black ballpoint pen. Do not use an ink pen or a pencil to fill the form up.

4) Place tick marks in the boxes where you have to select the options while leaving the others blank.

5) Do not let the words touch the edge of the boxes, ideally, you want to write it in the middle of the boxes. Also, leave a box blank between each consecutive word. If something does not apply to you, don’t write NA, just leave it blank.

Filling in the Resident Section

Step 1: Specify the date in ‘DD-MM-YYYY’ format. You also need to make sure that the certificate is submitted within 3 months from the date of issue.

Step 2: In the ‘Resident Category’ specify if you are a Resident of India or if you belong to the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) category.

Step 3: Once you get to the ‘Enrolment Type’, you have to specify if the current request is either for obtaining an Aadhaar card which is known as ‘New Enrolment’ or for updating existing Aadhaar details which is known as ‘Update Request’.

Step 4: In the ‘Aadhaar Number’ section you need only provide the Aadhaar card number if you are updating it. If you are enrolling, leave it blank.

Step 5: Filling out the residential details is the biggest part of this section. Start by filling out your name in full or as it is mentioned in your Aadhaar (If updating).

Here are the other things you need to mention:

The Care of (C/o) if required in the address field (this field can be left blank)

The House Number, Building Name or Apartment Name as per the address.

Street Name, Road & Lane of the address

The Landmark near your address (this field can be left blank)

Area/ Locality/ Sector of your address

Village/ Town/ City of your address

The nearest post office of your address (this filed can be left blank)

The district of your address

The State you live in

Your area pin code

Date of Birth

Step 6: You need to then sign the specified box. If you can’t sign it you can provide an impression of the thumb or finger.

Step 7: Resident needs to attach a colour photograph that is of the size 3.5 cm X 4.5 cm. Ensure the photo is pasted in the space provided. It shouldn’t overlap the text box. The photo needs to be cross-signed and stamped by the certifier.

Filling up the Certifier Section

Step 1: Give the name of the certifier along with their designation and office name in the given spaces.

Step 2: Specify the office address and the department name, along with the contact details.

Step 3: Mention what kind of certifier you have approached by indicating with a tick mark. You can choose from a number of different certifiers such as Gazetted Officer, Village Panchayat Head or Mukhiya, Tehsildar, EPFO Officer and so on.

Step 4: Finish the checklist for the certifier by ticking the given boxes indicating you have in fact filled in all the relevant fields.

Step 5: Get it signed and stamped by the certifier.

