Aadhaar Card Phone Number, Address, Name Update Set to Become Easier. Know Details

In a bid to make Aadhaar Update and enrollment hassle free, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is mulling over to open more stand-alone Aadhaar enrollment and update centres in India.

The UIDAI has announced that it will be opening 166 such centres in 122 cities across India. After this announcement, Indian citizen will be able to apply for a new Aadhaar card or get their existing Aadhaar card updated more easily as more. These centers, as announced by the UIADI have a capacity to handle over 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day for Model Aadhaaar Seva Kendras, upto 500 enrolments and update requests per day for Model B Aadhaaar Seva Kendras and up to 250 enrolments and update requests per day for Model C Aadhaaar Seva Kendras. More the numbers of Aadhaar kendras means reduced hassle for the residents and the Aadhaar kendra’s.

“UIDAI plans to open 166 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Centres in 122 cities across the country," the statement said.

Currently, In India there are 52,000 Aadhaar enrolment centers run by banks, post offices and state governments. These Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs), which are open on all days of the week, have made the lives of over 70 lakh residents including Divyang persons. In order to make the process hassle free, the UIDAI has opened 55 Aadhaaar Seva Kendras as part of its plan to open 166 stand-alone Aadhaar enrollment and update centres in 122 cities across the country. These Aadhaaar Seva Kendras are operational from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM.

As of now, over 130.9 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated. “The Aadhaar Seva Kendra has online appointment system and token management system which guides residents to relevant stages of the Enrolment/ Update process in a hassle-free manner,” a PIB statement said

They are closed only on public holidays. While Aadhaar Enrolment is free, a nominal charge of Rs 50 is payable for Demographic Updates and Rs 100 for Biometric Updates with or without Demographic updates. The Aadhaar Seva Kendra has online appointment system and token management system, which guides residents to relevant stages of the Enrolment/ Update process in a hassle-free manner.

Recently, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently made a few changes in the Aadhaar card update process to make it easier for cardholders, who don’t know English, to update names and mobile numbers in local languages. Also, The Aadhaar issuing authority the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently slashed the price of authentication by customers. The government entity has cut the rate from Rs 20 to Rs 3 per instance in order to enable entities to leverage their infrastructure as well as providing ease of living to people through their various services and benefits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.