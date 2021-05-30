Aadhaar Card Rule Change: How to Get ATM-Like Aadhaar Cards that Fit Your Wallet

Aadhaar card is a 12-digit individual identification number issued on behalf of the Government of India by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is a significant document for an Indian citizen, and it is compulsory to have an Aadhaar card to reap the benefits of government schemes.

UIDAI has given a new appearance to the Aadhaar card in 2021, which is known as the PVC Aadhaar card. Earlier Aadhaar was only available in printed form but now under the new modification, it has been given digital recognition too, making it easy to carry. With only one mobile number you will be able to register all your family members. And further by depositing a nominal amount of Rs. 50, one can get the PVC Aadhaar card delivered at home.

The question arises, how to get a PVC Aadhaar card? Here are the steps to go about it -

Step 1 – Visit UIDAI’s website which is uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in and order the Aadhaar card.

Step 2 – Carefully enter the Aadhaar card number, registration number, and virtual ID number.

Step 3 – Pay a minimal amount of Rs 50 to order your card and it will be delivered on the registered address.

Just in case you don’t have your mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card, you can still apply for the PVC Aadhaar card. Here are the steps to go about –

Step 1- Visit this website, https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint

Step 2 – Register your Aadhaar card number.

Step 3 – Next you enter your security code. And click on ‘my mobile not registered.’

Step 4 – Click on ‘send OTP’ after you enter your mobile number

Step 5 – Your registered number will receive an OTP. Enter the OTP and it’s done.

Step 6 – Now you have to pay Rs. 50 and within 2 weeks you will get your PVC Aadhaar card at your registered address.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here