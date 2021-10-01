Aadhaar Card Rule: How to Update or Link Mobile Number with your Aadhaar

Aadhaar Card has become the most important document in recent years. From your PAN card to your mobile and various other services, everything is linked to your Unique Identification number. This identity document is also easier to manage when compared to others as you don’t have to carry it physically all the time. Whenever needed, you can just use a soft copy of your Aadhaar or get it printed instantly using UID and mobile number. The biggest feature of Aadhaar as a form of a document is the convenience it offers in facilitating various processes.

Unlike the hectic physical process of getting things changed in your IDs in the older days, getting things amended in the Aadhaar is easy. You can change many things online sitting in the comfort of your home using your UID and registered mobile number for OTP. But what if you lose your registered phone number or wish to change it? What’s the process then?

Worry not, getting the Aadhaar phone number changed is a convenient process. All you need to do is visit your nearest Aadhaar centre and fill in a form to submit the request.

How to locate the nearest Aadhaar Center?

The nearest Aadhaar centre can be located online on the mAadhaar app or the UIDAI’s official website by entering your locality’s pin code. Further, you can also call on the 1947 helpline number to know details about the nearest Aadhaar Centre or Aadhaar Kendra.

You then have to visit this Aadhaar centre and fill up a form requesting the update of your Aadhaar database with the new mobile number. The request will be submitted along with a fee of Rs 50. You will be required to verify your identity through biometric verification.

You will then be provided with a Unique Reference number that can be used to check the status of your request on the mAadhaar app or UIDAI’s official website.

In case your new mobile number is already fed in the Aadhaar database with another individual’s data, you will get a screen pop informing you the same during the tracking.

Once your request is processed, you can use your new registered number to change various other details when required

