Aadhaar Card Update: A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Change Your Address Online

Aadhaar Card is the most important document that you need to get your daily official work. From getting a new phone connection to filing your income tax, everything is now linked to Aadhaar and you need to keep it updated to do your tasks hassle-free. If you have moved to a new place and need to update your address or any other detail in your Aadhaar, you can do it easily while sitting at the comfort of your home. You can also visit the nearest Aadhaar Kendra to get your info updated. In case you are looking to update the address on your Aadhaar online, you can do it by logging on to UIDAI’s portal (uidai.gov.in). There are two ways of updating your address — through a valid address proof document orby Address Validation letter.

You can follow these steps to update your address:

Step1: Log on to ssup.uidai.gov.in and click on proceed to Update Aadhaar option available on the home page.

Step2: Login by entering your Aadhaar number, captcha and OTP that you will receive on your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Select the address update field and fill in your data along with a scanned copy of valid address proof.

Step 4: Submit the request for an update. You will receive Update Request Number (URN) that can be used to track the status of your application.

For users who do not have a valid address proof to be attached, they can update their address through an address verification letter. For this, you will need an ‘address verifier’ — a friend, relative or any individual who is ready to be your verifier in this process. An address verification link will be sent to the address verifier’s registered mobile number.

You can follow these steps to get your Aadhaar address updated with this process:

Step 1: Click on ‘Update Address via Secret Code’ and enter the Aadhaar of the verifier. You will receive an SRN- Service Request Number.

Step 2: The verifier will receive a link to log in with his/her Aadhaar and provide consent.

Step 3: The verifier will now receive an OTP that needs to be entered for verification.After verification, you will receive the Service Request Number (SRN) on your mobile number.

Step 4: After confirmation of permission by the verifier, you will need to login on Aadhaar portal with this SRN and review the address and update it before submitting the request.

Step 5: You will receive an Address Validation Letter containing Secret Code through the post. You then need to login to the SSUP portal again and enter this secret code to update your address.

Step 6: Finally, review the address and submit the request. You will be provided with a URN that can be used to track the status of your update request on the Aadhaar portal.

