Aadhaar Card Update: Address Proof Mandatory to Change Aadhaar Address. How to Do It

Earlier, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had put out that citizens could change their addresses on their Aadhaar cards without any proof. Recently, that rule has been changed and the ‘no-proof provision’ has been halted. As per the latest guidelines of the UIDAI, Aadhaar cardholders will have to submit some form of proof if they wish to change the address details on their Aadhaar. Given that Aadhaar is one of the most important documents that one can possess as an Indian citizen, any pending changes should be made as soon as possible.

Failing to change or update elements of the card like this could result in you not being able to avail the benefits of the card. Having said that, here are the steps you need in order to change the address.

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website.

Step 2: Under the ‘My Aadhaar’ section from the drop-down menu on the top, click on the ‘Update Aadhaar’ option or go to the link (https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/).

Step 3: Once redirected to the self-service portal you will see an option called ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’. Click on that.

Step 4: Then you will need to enter the details of your Aadhaar card, your credentials as well as the captcha code to complete the verification.

Step 5: Now, enter your new address and all the relevant information asked of you.

Step 6: Finally, you will need to upload any one of 32 officially accepted UIDAI Aadhaar proof documents. This list of acceptable documents is given on the UIDAI website.

Earlier this change could have been done with an Address Validation Letter, but the UIDAI has since discontinued it. In a tweet on the entity’s official handle it read, “Dear Resident, the Address Validation Letter facility has been discontinued until further notice. Kindly request your address update using another valid PoA document from the list.”

List of Acceptable Documents for POA (Proof of Address)

1. Passport

2. PAN Card

3. Ration/ PDS Photo Card

4. Voter ID

5. Driving License

6. Government Photo ID Cards/ Service photo identity card issued by PSU

7. NREGS Job Card

8. Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution

9. Arms License

10. Photo Bank ATM Card

11. Photo Credit Card

12. Pensioner Photo Card

13. Freedom Fighter Photo Card

14. Kissan Photo Passbook

15. CGHS/ ECHS Photo Card

16. Address Card having Name and Photo issued by Department of Posts

17. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

18. Disability ID Card/ handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/ UT Governments/ Administrations

19. Bhamashah Card/Jan-Aadhaar card issued by Govt. of Rajasthan

20. Certificate from Superintendent/ Warden/ Matron/ Head of Institution of recognized shelter homes or orphanages etc. on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

21. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by MP or MLA or MLC or Municipal Councilor on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

22. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by Village Panchayat Head or Mukhiya or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

23. Gazette notification for name change

24. Marriage certificate with photograph

25. RSBY Card

26. SSLC book having candidates photograph

27. ST/ SC/ OBC certificate with photograph

28. School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC), containing name and photograph

29. Extract of School Records issued by Head of School containing name and photograph

30. Bank Pass Book having name and photograph.

31. Certificate of Identity containing name and photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution signed by Head of Institute on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update.

32. Certificate of identity containing Name, DOB and Photograph issued by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here