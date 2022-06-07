Aadhaar Card Update: Don't Want to Share Aadhaar Number? Generate Virtual ID, Here's How

Aadhaar Card Update: The Unique Identification Authority of India, or the UIDAI, has been successful in issuing Aadhaar cards for almost every individual in India. n Aadhaar number comprises a 12-digit unique number for every holder and holds great importance for various purposes including official government related work. However, an Aadhaar number can be sensitive and may be subjected to frauds if not used properly. To minimise Aadhaar frauds, one can use a Virtual ID or VID.

What is a Virtual ID?

As per the UIDAI website, “VID is a temporary, revocable 16-digit random number mapped with the Aadhaar number. VID can be used in lieu of Aadhaar number whenever authentication or e-KYC services are performed. Authentication may be performed using VID in a manner similar to using Aadhaar number.” It is not possible to derive Aadhaar number from VID, says the UIDAI website. This means that if you use your Virtual ID in place of your Aadhaar number, no one will be able to derive your Aadhaar number from there.

The Aadhaar issuing authority had introduced Virtual ID or VID to strengthen the security of the personal data of the users. It is used in place of Aadhaar number for authentification purposes. No other entity like AUA/KUA can generate VID on behalf of Aadhaar number holder. It must also be noted that agencies cannot store your VID, unlike your Aadhaar number.

How to Generate Virtual ID?

As mentioned earlier, VID can be generated only by the Aadhaar number holder. There are going to be several options to Aadhaar number holders to generate their VID, retrieve their VID in case they forget, and replace their VID with a new number. “These options will be made available via UIDAI’s resident portal, eAadhaar download, Aadhaar Enrolment centre, mAadhaar mobile application etc. Presently, VID generation facility is available on UIDAI’s resident portal,” said UIDAI on its website.

Here are the steps to generate Virtual ID online

Step 1: Go to the official UIDAI website at the link http://uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: You will find a dropdown menu where you need to select the My Aadhaar option. From there, click on Aadhaar Services option

Step 3: Now, click on the option saying Virtual ID generator

Step 4: You will be taken to a new page where your VID generation will be done

Step 5: Enter your Aadhaar number and then enter the Captcha

Step 6: Once done, click on the ‘Send OTP’ option. You will receive an OTP on the mobile number generated on your Aadhaar.

Step 7: Now, enter the OTP to log in and select the option to that says Generate VID

Step 8: Once done, click on the option saying Verify and Proceed

Step 9: You will see a flash on the screen saying that your VID has been sent

Step 10: You will receive your Unique Aadhaar Virtual ID on the registered mobile number, which you can use in place of your Aadhaar number to stay protected.

