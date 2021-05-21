Aadhaar Card Update: How to Add or Update your Mobile Number

Aadhaar card has become the most important form of an identity document in India. From your bank account to Income Tax Return to many other government schemes, everything now is linked to Aadhaar. Many of the online services offered by the government and various other agencies require Aadhaar card verification through OTP. If you have to avail of these services, having your mobile number updated in the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) database is a must.

How to update/ add mobile number in Aadhaar?

In case you have not registered your mobile number in Aadhaar, or want to change your current mobile number, you can do it easily by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Kendra. The process requires no additional document other than your Aadhaar card. You just need to fill an application form for the update and do biometric authentication for the process.

#UpdateMobileInAadhaar Watch this video to know how to add/update mobile to Aadhaar. You’ll be charged ₹50 for the mobile update, with or without other demographic data updates. #AddMobileToAadhaar #AadhaarUpdatehttps://t.co/EvV5l4VR6H— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 18, 2021

How to locate the nearest Aadhaar Kendra?

You can locate the nearest Aadhaar Kendra by visiting uidai.gov.in or using the mAadhaar app. You can also call the helpline number 1947 to find the nearest Aadhaar centre.

How to update mobile number in Aadhaar online?

To protect the user data of Aadhaar, UIDAI has abolished updating mobile numbers online in Aadhaar cards. The only way you can now do it is by visiting an Aadhaar centre. However, you can download the application form for the change/update of your mobile number and save some of your time at the centre.

Meanwhile, if you have updated your mobile number with Aadhar data you can update/ change various other details like your address online. All you need to do is visit the ssup.uidai.gov.in and follow the instructions after logging in to the ‘Update Aadhaar option’ available on the homepage of the website. You will be required to upload a scanned copy of your new address proof for the update.

For users who do not have address proof required for the update, they can use the ‘Update Address via Secret Code’ option. It will require the address proof and Aadhaar details of a ‘verifier’ for your new address.

