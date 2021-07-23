Aadhaar Card Update: How to Apply for Your Children's Aadhaar Card Sitting at Home

Aadhaar cards for children who are five years of age has seen a change on Friday. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issued a tweet from its official Twitter account in which the new changes were announced. The new change introduces a blue colour Baal Aadhaar card for children under the who have reached the age of five. The UIDAI also emphasized that it is mandatory for the biometric updates to be done for children of that age as well. The card has biometric and demographic data that is collected and issued free of charge for the children. The enrolment process for children is similar to that of adults and with the new changes that the UIDAI brought to the platform, this enrolment can now be done both online and offline.

How Do You Apply for Baal Aadhaar Card?

For the Online Process

Step 1: Go to the official UIDAI website and choose the Aadhaar Card registration option.

Recommended For You

Step 2: As the parent, you will have to fill in the necessary information such as the name of your child, the guardian or parent’s phone number, and other biometric information relating to your child and yourself.

Step 3: You will need to fill out the demographic details as well. These include the residential address, locality, state, and so on. Once all that is done, submit it and move on.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Appointment’ option so that you can schedule the registration for the Aadhaar card.

Step 5: Choose the nearest enrolment center, fix your appointment and go there on the allocated date. You need to make sure to take the supporting documents which are Proof of Identity (PoI), Proof of Address (PoA), Proof of Relationship (PoR) and Date of Birth (DoB) documents. You also need to take your reference number with you that will be provided.

Step 6: Once at the centre, verify all the documents with the Aadhaar officer there. If the child is five years old then the biometric data will be taken. For children under the age of five, no biometric data is needed, only demographic data and facial recognition is needed (i.e., a picture will be taken).

Step 7: After the process is complete the applicant or parent will get an acknowledgement number to track the progress of their application. You will also receive an SMS on the registered mobile number within 60 days and given that everything goes well, the Baal Aadhaar card should reach you within 90 days.

The Offline Enrolment Process

The offline process is quite similar for enrolment. The only difference here is that you will be bypassing some of the additional online steps and going straight to the Aadhaar enrollment centre.

Step 1: Go to the Aadhaar centre, and make sure to take all the verification documents with you. These documents are Proof of Identity (PoI), Proof of Address (PoA), Proof of Relationship (PoR) and Date of Birth (DoB) documents for you and your child.

Step 2: Inform the Aadhaar officer there and they will give you a form to fill and submit. After the verification is done as mentioned above, you will receive your child’s Baal Aadhaar card within 90 days of approval.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here