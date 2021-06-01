Aadhaar Card Update: How to Check if Your PAN Card and Aadhaar are Linked

Owing to raging novel coronavirus cases in the country, the central government had extended the deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar card. Earlier, the deadline was March 31, but the last date was extended to June 30. The decision came as a relief for people. However, the extended deadlines nearing and only less than a month is left in hand to link both the documents. If the users fail to do the same, a penalty of Rs 1,000 will be imposed and their PAN card will become inoperative. The new guidelines have come under the new section (section 234H) of the Income-tax Act 1961 which was recently added when Finance Bill 2021 was passed.

Once PAN card gets inoperative, an individual will not be able to conduct financial transactions. Both Aadhaar and PAN card numbers are used for various crucial work. Where Aadhaar number is used for filing income tax returns, PAN is used to take monetary benefits from government schemes such as LPG subsidy, scholarship, and pension.

Income Tax Department through their official Twitter account announced that the deadline for linking Aadhaar and PAN cardhas been extended.

Here is the Tweet by the Income Tax Department:

Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.(1/2)@nsitharamanoffc@Anurag_Office@FinMinIndia— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2021

How to link Aadhaarand PAN card?

There are several ways to link PAN and Aadhaar. One can do it through messaging by sendingan SMS to 567678 or 56161. An E-filling website can be also used to do the same. One can manually fill a specified form at PAN service centre.

How to check if PAN-Aadhaar is linked?

Step 1: Open any internet browser and head to the official site of income tax department, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: On the website’s homepage an option that reads ‘Link Aadhaar’ will be displayed, under the Quick Links section. Click on the Link Aadhaar option

Step 3: It will lead you to a new window. A button reading “Click here to view the status if you have already submitted link Aadhaar request” will be flashed. When you click on the button, status of your Aadhaar-PAN will be displayed on the website

Just in caseyou don’t get a fruitful result, you can fill the form which is available on the same page to link PAN-Aadhaar card.

Individuals can check the status via SMS too:

Step 1: From your registered mobile number, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number, give space, and type the 10-digit PAN number

Step 2: Send this message to 567678 or 56161

Step 3: You will get the status in reply

