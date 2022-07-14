Aadhaar Card Update: Now, You Can do Face Authentication via UIDAI App; How to Do It

The Unique Identification Authority of India, the organisation that issues the 12-digit Aadhaar cards, said that Aadhaar holders can store their identities using face recognition in the Central Identity Data Repository. The information that can be stored includes any demographic or biometric data like mobile number, addresses among others. The central identity data repository is a centralised database in one or more locations containing all Aadhaar numbers issued to Aadhaar number holders along with the corresponding demographic information and biometric information of such individuals and other information in this relation.

Once the face recognition if successful, the UIDAI confirms your identity. To make this process easier, the authority has recently launched the AadhaarFaceRd mobile app, which allows the Aadhaar Authentication User Agencies (AUA) to capture the face of a person to carry on with the authentication process. With the AadhaarFaceRd app, Aadhaar card holders do not need to go physically to the local Aadhaar enrollment centres to verify their fingerprints or scan their iris. An Aadhaar holder can get his or her identity verified by using this app, which is then recorded in the databases of UIDAI.

In a tweet dated July 12, the UIDAI has said, “Residents are now using the #Aadhaar Face Authentication feature by downloading the #UIDAI #RDApp, which can be used for various #Aadhaar Authentication Apps like #JeevanPraman, #PDS, #Scholarship schemes, #COWIN, #FarmerWelfare schemes.”

“Aadhaar FaceRD App captures live person’s face for Aadhaar authentication using Face Authentication Technology,” the UIDAI said in a video accompanied with the tweet.

Therefore, the Aadhaar FaceRD app allows a citizen to use the face authentication for several other apps including: Jeevan Pramaan, Ration Distribution (PDS), Co-Win Vaccination App, Scholarship schemes, Farmer welfare schemes like PM-Kisan. The Aadhaar Face Authentication technology has been developed inhouse by UIDAI, the authority has said further.

Users can download the Aadhaar FaceRD app from the Google Play Store and log in to capture their live picture and store the data by following some easy steps.

“UIDAI uses face authentication as a process by which an Aadhaar number holder’s identity can be verified. A successful face authentication confirms that your physical face which is being scanned for verification matches the one which was captured at the time of enrolment when your Aadhaar number was generated. A successful face authentication confirms that you are who you claim to be,” the government authority has said on its website.

