Aadhaar Card Update: Now you can Easily Change Date of Birth, Mobile No, Address on Aadhaar

UIDAI has introduced a new update to its official portal. This new update allows those who have moved to a new residential address to change said address on their current Aadhaar identification by themselves. Through the self-service portal on the Aadhaar website, users can update these details amongst others.

These changes were announced on Aadhaar’s Twitter handle. In the Tweet, Aadhaar announced that the new Aadhaar enrolment and Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) would be provided free of charge. New Aadhaar registration is mandatory for children once they reach the age of five and again once they turn 15-years-old. The biometric update can be done with or without the demographic update now. The demographic update is essentially all the data pertaining to the user’s name, date of birth, gender, address, mobile number, email address and language.

Users also have the option to update their demographic data and this would come with a charge of Rs 50 for said update. When it comes to the biometric update, the charges incurred will be Rs 100 for the update, regardless if it is with or without the previously mentioned demographic data changes.

All the relevant documents needed for these changes are given on the Aadhaar website. In the event users face an issue, Aadhaar issued a notice on Twitter asking users to get in touch with them via email at help@uidai.gov.in or by calling their toll-free helpline directory (1947).

Documents Needed to Update Aadhaar Online

For any update, be it a biometric update or residential update certain documents are needed in order to carry out the changes via the online portal. Users will need to have proof of name, date of birth, gender, address and optionally language.

1. Proof of Name: users need to have a Proof of Identity (POI). These can range Passports, PAN Card, Ration/ PDS Photo Card, Voter ID, Driving License or even a Government Photo ID Cards/ Service photo identity card issued by PSU to name a few.

2. Proof of Date of Birth: Birth Certificate, SSLC Book/ Certificate, PAN card, Passport or Certificate of Date of Birth issued by Group a Gazetted Officer on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

3. Proof of Gender: OTP authentication via mobile or face authentication

4. Proof of Address: For this, users will need a scanned copy of Proof of Address (POA) documents which can consist of Passport, Bank Statement/ Passbook, Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook, Ration card, Voter ID, Driving License, Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU, electricity bill (not older than 3 months), water bill (not older than 3 months).

5. Proof of Language: No documents will be needed for this.

Other than these, the web self-service web portal lists a wide variety of other documents that people can use.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here