Aadhaar Card Update: Shifted to a New City? How to Change Aadhaar Card Address Online

With recent changes to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website, people can now opt to change biometric and demographic details online instead of going through the hassle of locating and going to an Aadhaar centre. All one needs to do is go to the official UIDAI website and this will enable users to change a wide range of information with a click of a button.

Biometric information, such as mandatory biometric updates, can be done online, free of cost, while demographic information such as name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number and an e-mail will cost users Rs 50. The same charges apply for biometric updates that do not fall under the mandatory category.

Here is How One Can Update the Address on Aadhaar Cards

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI web portal and click on ‘My Aadhaar’ drop-down menu on the top left corner of the website.

Step 2: Once you land on the secondary page, click on the ‘Update Demographics Data Online’ that appears from the drop-down menu on the top left corner, under the ‘Update Aadhaar section’.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ link and input the necessary information into the given boxes. Once that is done, enter your Aadhaar number and captcha as needed. Following the filling of details, click on the ‘Send OTP’ button and check your phone with the registered phone number.

Step 4: After you get the one-time password (OTP), on your phone, enter it. Then you click on the ‘demographics data’ option. Now you can update the relevant information accordingly. After completing the required fields, click the ‘Proceed’ button.

Step 5: You will need to upload scanned colour copies of verification documents in order to provide authenticity to your update request.

Now, there are several documents that one can submit to verify the information provided, but in the case of an address change on the card, users need to provide proof of address (POA).

The POA can be anything that officially lists your new address on it clearly. Documents can include but are not limited to Passport, Bank Statement/ Passbook, Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook, Ration Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU, Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months), Water Bill (not older than 3 months), Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months), Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year), Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months) or even an Insurance Policy.

For a full list of these documents, users can visit the official Self-Service Update Portal (SSUP) on the UIDAI website.

