Aadhaar Card Update: Step-By-Step Process to Verifying Aadhaar Online. Know How

An Aadhaar card is an important document, to say the least. Over the years, since its induction in January of 2009, Aadhaar cards have become one of the most widely necessary pieces of self-identification in India. It ties us to multiple facets of day-to-day life such as banking, home loans, vehicle registrations and even our insurance policies. The reason that it is so widely connected is due to the fact that it contains authenticated information of your biometrics and demographic information as well. This is the basis on which your unique identity as an official citizen of the country is based. Aadhaar is a mandatory document that comes under the purview of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

With that said, it should be noted that in recent months the UIDAI has introduced several updates and policy changes that require your Aadhaar to be up to date in order to avail of all its facilities and benefits. There have been multiple instances where the information on the card has been wrong or mistakenly laid out, therefore it is important to get these things corrected and verified going forward. Luckily, gone are the days of having to stand in line at a physical office and with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic that is a very important step forward. The UIDAI has made the entire verification process very streamlined and most of these changes and verifications can be done online through the official portal.

Verifying your Aadhaar Card Online: A Step-by-step Process

Step 1: First thing to do is to go to UIDAI’s official website - uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Once you arrive on the homepage, go to the drop-down menu and select the option ‘Aadhaar Services’.

Step 3: Under that, you need to then select the tab ‘Aadhaar Verification’.

Step 4: It will direct you to a page where you have to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number

Step 5: Once that is done, you then need to enter the captcha or security code

Step 6: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 7: Now the page will display information regarding your Aadhaar card

So, why is verification so important? Well, for one, it serves as a universally accepted KYC document across India. Considering the recent mandate by the government that requires Aadhaar cardholders to link their Aadhaar to PAN, it’s even more crucial. If you do not do this linking process then that will affect your Income-Tax filings, which is the last thing you want.

Another reason why it is important is that it allows cardholders to access and benefit off of the various subsidies offered by the government under the Aadhaar Act, 2016 as well as other schemes that may come up in the future.

How to Enroll for Aadhaar Card

The Documents that you will need in order to file for an Aadhaar card are varied. The UIDAI website gives citizens a long list of documents that can be used to verify themselves before obtaining an Aadhaar. However, there are four general categories of documents that your will need.

1) Proof of Identity - PAN card, passport, driving license, voter id, arms license and so on.

2) Proof of Address - Utility bills, passport, driving license, voter id, ration card, bank statement, bank passbook, etc.

3) Proof of Age - Birth certificate, matriculation certificate, domicile certificate, driving license, passport or even voter ID to name a few.

4) Proof of Marriage (if you are married that is) - Marriage certificate issued by the court of law.

