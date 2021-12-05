Aadhaar Card Update: Steps to Follow to Protect yourself from Financial Frauds

Aadhaar card is just not any other form of a document, its widespread use and linking of services have helped the government to facilitate the process of digitisation in India. From PAN to bank account, everything is linked to Aadhaar UID and the process that earlier needed visits to offices, can be completed online while sitting in the comfort of your home.

However, the details of the Aadhaar and PAN card have also been exploited by some people for criminal purposes. In many instances, the Aadhaar and PAN details of people have been illegally accessed and used for financial frauds on their name. Illegally accessed data has been used for getting a small loan and financing services without the knowledge of the person whose PAN and Aadhaar details are used. So, it becomes extremely important to be wary of such frauds and protect your details. If you are concerned about the safety of your documents like PAN and Aadhaar, here are things you should do to ensure your details’ safety.

- Do not share your Aadhaar and PAN details with unknown people in any circumstance. Such details could be used for fraud activity

- Do not forget to collect your Aadhaar, PAN from the photocopies shop or wherever you need it to give it for verification. We at times forget to collect our ID cards back and this puts us at the risk of a possible fraudulent use of our details

- Don does not share Aadhaar details on websites and portals you don’t trust.

- Keep a track of your CIBIL score and financial activities.

- In case you notice any suspicious entry in your CIBIL immediately contact the police.

- In any case, One Time Password received on your contact details should not be shared with anyone especially if its related to any Aadhaar, PAN or financial activity

Time and again the agency managing Aadhaar, the Unique Identification Authority of India and other government agencies send out advisories to ensure the safety of people’s personal details. Keep a track of such activities and in case you feel any doubt over your data’s use approach agencies with your concern immediately. Waiting in such cases could give the fraudster time to commit a crime using your details.

