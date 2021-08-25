Aadhaar Card Update: These Two Services Are No Longer Available. Know Details

Aadhaar is one of the most crucial identification documents that an Indian citizen can carry. From banking to buying houses, purchasing a car, or even registering for higher studies, it plays an important role in the day-to-day lives of everyone in the country. In recent times, the Aadhaar issuing authority, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has put a few of its services on hold. Keep in mind, there are several services and new changes that the UIDAI introduced over the course of this year. Namely, the streamlined method of updating demographic and biometric data on the Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar Proof Validation Letter

The UIDAI had previously put a stop to the facility to update one’s address in the Aadhaar card through the use of an Address Validation Letter. This was declared as a halted service until further notice. Furthermore, that option has been removed from the official UIDAI website. The ones who would be most affected by this change would be people living in rented accommodations. When cardholders expressed their wishes on Twitter to make use of the validation letter facility, the UIDAI replied saying, “Dear Resident, Address Validation Letter service is no longer available.”

In order to combat this hurdle, you will need another form of address proof to get the change updates. Alternatively, you can still update it online through the UIDAI portal using other forms of residential proof.

Aadhaar Card Reprint

The UIDAI also stopped the service of reprinting one’s Aadhaar card in the old format. Now UIDAI will only issue PVC cards instead of the usual long paper prints that it used to give out. The UIDAI discontinued this practice on the grounds that the new debit-card sized ID-proof is just as effective and is more portable. In the event that you, as the cardholder, need to reprint or get another card issued, it can be done via the online portal.

Alternatively, you can also just print out the e-Aadhaar yourself as the UIDAI had expressed on Twitter to the users who expressed this concern. The tweet from UIDAI read, “Dear Resident, Order Aadhaar Reprint service has been suspended. You can order Aadhaar PVC Card online. At the same time, if you want, you can also take a printout of E-Aadhaar and keep it in the paper format.”

How to Change your Aadhaar Address Online

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website to start the process.

Step 2: Under the ‘My Aadhaar’ section from the drop-down menu on the top right, click on the ‘Update Aadhaar’ option or go to the link (https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/). This will take you to a new page.

Step 3: Next, you will arrive on the self-service portal, where you will need to click on the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ option.

Step 4: The next step requires you to enter the details of your Aadhaar card, your credentials as well as the captcha code that is provided in order to complete the verification.

Step 5: Now, enter your new address and all the relevant information asked of you.

Step 6: The last step in the process needs you to upload any one of 32 officially accepted UIDAI Aadhaar proof documents. This list of acceptable documents is given on the UIDAI website, so read through that carefully to identify the right documents for the process.

Some of these acceptable alternative residential proof documents include passports, PAN cards, Ration ID, Voters ID, Driving License, government-issued ID cards or even a photo ID that has been issued by a recognized educational institute. In total, the UIDAI has provided a list of 32 documents that can be considered acceptable for this.

