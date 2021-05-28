Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI Discontinues This Service. Know Details

Aadhaar card is a significant identification document in the country. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) keeps improving several offline and online services time and again to provide a hassle-free experience to citizens. Recently, the organisation has discontinued the Order Aadhaar Reprint service. The agency shared the information through their Aadhaar Help Centre Twitter handle.

In response to a user’s inquiry of getting the reprint copy of the Aadhaar card, the agency informed that the service has been discontinued and is no longer viable. Instead of that, he can opt for a new Aadhaar PVC card service which he can apply online. The agency further apprised that he can print his e-Aadhaar if he wishes to keep it in a flexible paper format.

Dear Resident, Order Aadhaar Reprint service has been discontinued, you can order Aadhaar PVC card online, instead. You can also take a print of your e-Aadhaar if you wish to keep it in a flexible paper format.— Aadhaar Help Centre (@Aadhaar_Care) May 26, 2021

A few days back, UIDAI has introduced the new compact, waterproof and durable Aadhaar cards in PVC card form similar to ATM ones. Informing about the same, the agency had shared the update on Twitter and had also introduced easy online modes to order the cards.

#AadhaarInYourWalletLoaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline. To order your Aadhaar PVC online, click https://t.co/TVsl6Xh1cX pic.twitter.com/79gfxaUga7— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 12, 2020

The agency has assured good printing quality of PVC cards in order to make them durable, sturdy, and functional. Besides being compact in size and easy fit to wallets, the new PVC card is loaded with the latest security features. It contains hologram, Guilloche Pattern, ghost image & Microtext. Equipped with a verification QR code, it is easily verifiable offline too. It also contains the embossed Aadhaar logo to maintain authenticity. Apart from all these, the card also features the date of issue and the date of the print which further adds to its authenticity.

One can easily order the Aadhaar card from the official website of UIDAI (https://resident.uidai.gov.in/). The facility can be availed by paying a nominal fee of Rs 50 including GST & speed postal charges. After applying online, it will directly be home delivered to the applicant through speed post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here