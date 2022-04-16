Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI Launches Aadhaar PVC Cards; How to Order for Whole Family

Aadhaar Card Update: Aadhaar is one of the most essential documents an Indian citizen can hold. It acts as an address proof, birth proof and helps in getting done several jobs at places like banks and post offices. Now, the government has also made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with PAN. While Aadhaar can be accessed through M-Aadhaar and e-Aadhaar, the Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI has recently launched the Aadhaar PVC card to print Aadhaar details on a PVC card that contains security features.

What is Aadhaar PVC?

“Order Aadhaar PVC Card” is a new service launched by UIDAI which facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on PVC card by paying nominal charges. Residents who do not have registered mobile number can also order using Non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number," the UIDAI says on its website

The Aadhaar PVC card has security features like Secure QR Code hologram, micro text, ghost image, issue date and print date, guilloche pattern, and an embossed Aadhaar logo for the benefit of the Aadhaar card holder. This can be ordered using any mobile number and one can order it for their whole family using only one mobile number. The UIDAI charges a minimal fee of Rs 50 to print and delver the Aadhaar PVC card to your address.

“You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number with your Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family,” UIDAI had said in an earlier order.

How to Order Aadhaar PVC Card Using Registered Mobile Number

1. Visit official UIDAI website https://uidai.gov.in or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

2. Now, click on “Order Aadhaar PVC Card” service and enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Number (UID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID.

3. Enter the security code Enter OTP received on registered mobile number. and click on the check box against “Terms and Conditions”.

4. After this is done, click on the “Submit” button to complete OTP verification.

5. A screen will pop up for you to preview the Aadhaar details that will appear for verification before placing the order for reprint.

6. After this verification is done Click on “Make payment” option.

7. In the next step, you will be re-directed to Payment Gateway page with payment options as Credit/Debit Card, Net banking and UPI.

After successful payment, a receipt will get generated having digital signature which can be downloaded by resident in PDF format. You will also get the Service Request Number via SMS. Resident can track the status of SRN till dispatch of Aadhaar Card on Check Aadhaar Card Status. SMS containing AWB number will also be sent once dispatched from DoP. You can further track delivery status by visiting DoP website.

You can also use a non-registered mobile number and follow these steps to order Aadhaar PVC for whole family.

