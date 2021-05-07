Aadhaar Card Update: UIDAI Suggests 3 Easy Ways to Check Status

As Aadhaar card is the most important identification document, updating it timely becomes necessary. Lately, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced several tech-friendly ways to update the identification document. Recently, UIDAI has announced three easy ways to check Aadhaar card status online.

Taking to Twitter, UIDAI informed that those who have recently updated their 12 digit unique identity number can check the status following any of the three simple ways suggested in the post. The authority has provided the number – 1947 on which a person can call and directly get the information. Along with sharing the email help@uidai.gov.in, the authority has provided the direct link of the website where the user can check the update instantly.

#AadhaarHelplineHave you updated your Aadhaar recently? Call 1947 or email at help@uidai.gov.in to know the status of your update request. Keep your acknowledgment slip or URN handy to get the details. You can also check the status online from https://t.co/IijgmtTIvC pic.twitter.com/Tmq9QobTBl— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 6, 2021

UIDAI further mentioned that the details can be acquired by using the acknowledgment slip or 14-digit URN number. The process through call requires the URN number, while one needs to attach both acknowledgment slip and URN number if sending an e-mail.

“You will require EID (Enrolment ID) to check your Aadhaar Status,” informed UIDAI. The EID is displayed on the top of the enrolment/update acknowledgment slip and contains 14 digit enrolment number (1234/12345/12345) and the 14 digit date and time (dd/mm/yyyy hh:mm:ss) of enrolment. These 28 digits together form your Enrolment ID (EID).

How to Check UIDAI Aadhaar Card Status Online:

Step 1: Click the official website of UIDAI,https://resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar

Step 2: Enter the 14-digit EID (Enrolment ID)

Step 3: Fill in the ‘Captcha Code’ for verification

Step 4: Click on ‘Check Status’

Step 5: Click on the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option if you want to download the e-Aadhaar

Step 6: You can click on the ‘Get Aadhaar on Mobile’ option if you want to get your Aadhaar card on mobile

Step 7: After processing, the status will be displayed on your computer monitor or sent on your registered mobile number

The status can also be checked without an enrolment number.You can firstretrieve your enrolment number from https://resident.uidai.gov.in/lost-uideid and then carry out the same steps to check the status.

