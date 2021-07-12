Aadhaar Card Update: Various Aadhaar Services Available Via SMS. Know More

The ‘Aadhaar Services on SMS’, is the latest in the slew of new changes issued for online Aadhaar-related service options by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). With this option, cardholders can also avail many benefits in a quick and easy manner. With the new upgrades to the services, users can now make changes and secure their Aadhaar via their phones. This service is aimed at enabling users, who do not have access to the internet, resident portal or mAadhaar app for that matter. It allows one to use various Aadhaar-related services such as Virtual ID (VID) generation or retrieval, Aadhaar locking and unlocking as well as biometric locking and unlocking to name a few. This is all accessed by sending an SMS from one’s registered phone number to the official helpline number 1947, issued by UIDAI.

Using the SMS to Gain or Retrieve VID

Here are the formats one should follow in the SMS sending process to access the above-mentioned services and more:

1) To Generate Virtual ID: You should input the message as – GVID (SPACE) and the last four digits of your Aadhaar number. Send this SMS to 1947.

2) To Retrieve your VID: Input the message RVID (SPACE) and the last four digits of your Aadhaar number.

Using SMS to Get an OTP

In the event that you are looking to get the One-Time Password (OTP), there are two ways in which to gain it. One is through the use of your Aadhaar number or if you have your VID and want to use that, it is also a viable option.

1) Getting OTP with Aadhaar number: GETOTP (SPACE) and the last four digits of your Aadhaar.

2) Getting OTP with Virtual ID: GETOTP (SPACE) and the last six digits of your official virtual ID should be provided in the body of the SMS.

How to Lock and Unlock Aadhaar via SMS

Locking

To lock or unlock one’s Aadhaar keep in mind that you have to have your VID with you beforehand. If you don’t, you will not be able to unlock it later. With that said, the locking mechanism can be accessed with a two-step SMS process.

Step 1: The first SMS you need to send should have GETOTP (SPACE) and the last four digits of your Aadhaar number, in the text.

Step 2: The second SMS should be sent immediately after receiving your OTP. The format should be LOCKUID (SPACE) Last four Aadhaar digits (SPACE) the six-digit OTP.

In the event that your dependents are linked to your registered phone number and their last four digits happen to be the same as yours, then the text should follow as LOCKUID (SPACE) Last eight Aadhaar number digits (SPACE) six-digit OTP.

Unlocking

Step 1: Send an SMS as GETOTP (SPACE) the last six digits of your VID

Step 2: Send a second SMS as UNLOCKUID (SPACE) the last six digits of your VID (SPACE) six-digit OTP.

Remember that unlocking a VID is necessary. In the event that one or more family members are linked to your registered mobile number then and if the VID is also the same for at least two or more dependents then the format of the text should be UNLOCKUID (SPACE) last 10 digits of your VID (SPACE) the six-digit OTP.

In the same way, one’s biometrics can also be blocked and unblocked via the SMS facility. For the detailed layout of how this is done, cardholders should visit the official UIDAI website and get the instructions before proceeding.

