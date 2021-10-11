Aadhaar Card Update: What is Blue Aadhaar Card? How to Apply, Other Details

In 2018, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) tapped in on the demography ageing 5 years and below with regard to the most essential document in India since 2009. The government launched the ‘Baal Aadhaar’ card, which is blue in colour, unlike the regular white Aadhaar card. This Blue Aadhaar card containing the 12-digit unique identification number becomes invalid once the child crosses 5 years of age.

Here is a glimpse of some facts regarding the Blue Aadhaar card that you must know:

Just like the procedure to make a regular Aadhaar card, the parent will have to fill a form enrolling their child for the registration. After this, documents like Proof of Identity, Proof of Address, Proof of Relationship, and Date of Birth of the child will be required to proceed further.

A Blue Aadhaar card is in a lot of ways different than a regular Aadhaar card. Apart from the obvious fact that it is for children below 5 years of age, the biggest difference between the two Aadhaar cards is that the ‘Baal Aadhar’ card does not contain the biometric information of the child.

However, once the child crosses the age bar of 5 years, a mandatory update of the biometrics is required by the UIDAI, followed by another at the age of 15. The biometric update for the teen Aadhaar cardholders is free.

According to UIDAI, the parents can use the school ID of their children to enroll them for the blue Aadhaar card. In addition, if parents are enrolling a toddler, they can use the birth certificate or the discharge slip of the hospital as a valid document.Now that you’re aware of the facts about the ‘Baal Aadhaar’ card.

Here is the few-stepped procedure to get the Blue Aadhaar for your child:

Step 1: Go to the enrollment centre with your child. Do not forget to carry all the necessary documents mentioned above. Once you reach, get the enrollment form and fill it up.

Step 2:You will be asked to provide your Aadhaar card as the parent’s Aadhaar will be liked with the UID of the child.

Step 3:You will be asked to give a phone number, under which the Blue Aadhaar card will be issued.

Step 4: Since there is no biometric information needed, only a photograph will be clicked, post which, the further confirmation process will commence.

Step 5: After verifying the documents, you will receive a message about the completion of the verification.

Within 60 days after the completion of verification, a Blue Aadhaar card will be issued to your child.

