Aadhaar Card Update: You Can Do These 35 Services on mAadhaar App Sitting At Home

Aadhaar card has now become the most important identification document in India. From our bank accounts to our income tax returns to even buying a SIM card, everything is now linked with Aadhaar. Various other services offered by the government and other agencies also require mandatory Aadhaar linking. So, it becomes even more important to keep your details updates in your Aadhaar.

With the online update facility, managing Aadhaar card becomes easier for users as they can update/ change details online sitting in the comfort of their homes. In a bid to make the online service more accessible and easier for users, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has unveiled an updated version of its mAadhaar app that now offers 35 online Aadhaar services.

Giving out the information about this new update, UIDAI tweeted links to the latest version of the mAadhaar app. In another tweet, UIDAI requested users to uninstall the previous versions of the app and download the latest mAadhaar to avail of 35 Aadhaar services on their mobile. Most of these services were already available on the UIDAI website but making it easier for users the facilities have now been introduced to the app.

Key services that will now be available on mAadhaar

-Downloading Aadhaar Card

- Check Aadhaar status

-Facility to retrieve UID and EID

-Aadhaar Verification services

-Update/ change of registered mobile number/ E-mail address

-Generation of virtual ID

-Paperless offline E-verification

- Locating nearest Aadhaar Kendra

Your #mAadhaar has three major sections: Aadhaar Services Dashboard - Single window for all Aadhaar online services for Aadhaar holder My Aadhaar Section - Personalised space for the Aadhaar profiles you add Enrolment Center Section - For locating the nearest enrolment center pic.twitter.com/FonNiienZ1— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 9, 2021

How to Download mAadhaar app?

- Android phone users can download the mAadhaar app by using the link given in the UIDAI Tweet (tinyurl.com/yx32kkeq) or can search for it on the official Google Play Store

-While Downloading the app check the developer’s name as UIDAI to make sure that you are downloading the official version.

-Click on the Install option available next to the app.

-After completing the download click on open and login into it by using your Aadhaar details and registered mobile number.

-iOS can download the mAadhaar app using the link (https://tinyurl.com/taj87tg) or searching for it on Apple’s App Store.

The UIDAI aims to reach out to large numbers of smartphone users through this app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here