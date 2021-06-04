Aadhaar Card Update: You Do Not Need Internet to Use These Aadhaar Card Services

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduced “Aadhaar Services on SMS” recently for Aadhaar Number holders, without any access to internet/resident portal/m-Aadhaar and more. Through this new service, users can avail various Aadhaar facilities like Virtual ID generation/retrieval andAadhaar lock/unlock with the help of basic SMS availability.
Here is how you can avail Aadhaar services through SMS:
Users will have to send an SMS from their registered mobile number to 1947. The format of the SMS changes according to the service one wants to receive. Through Aadhaar SMS facility, users can avail Virtual ID Generation/Retrieval, Lock/Unlock Aadhaar number, enable or disable Biometric Lock andtemporarily unlock biometrics.
Follow these SMS formats for the given services:
To Generate – Virtual ID
GVID
If your Aadhaar number is 1234-5678-9123, then your SMS should look like this: GVID 9123
To Retrieve – Virtual ID
RVID
To get One Time Password (OTP)
If you are using Aadhaar Number to get the OTP use this format: GETOTP
If you are using Virtual ID to get the OTP use this format:
If using Virtual ID: GETOTP
To Lock Aadhaar
For this service, the user has to send the SMS two times in the given format:
SMS 1 : GETOTP
SMS 2 : LOCKUID
Similar process has to be followed for unlocking the Aadhar number. Send the SMS in the given format:
SMS 1: GETOTP
SMS 2: UNLOCKUID
For locking or unlocking your Aadhaar number, the Virtual ID is required to be pre-generated or else you would not be allowed to lock/unlock it. In case multiple dependent Aadhaar numbers are linked to same mobile number, and the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Numbers are same for at least two dependents, then second SMS has to be sent in the following format:
For locking:
LOCKUID
For unlocking:
UNLOCKUID
To Enable Biometric Lock
If you wish to avail this service via SMS then use the following format. There are two sets of SMS to be sent:
If Aadhaar Number is used follow this format:
SMS 1: GETOTP
SMS 2: ENABLEBIOLOCK
If using Virtual ID send this SMS:
SMS 1: GETOTP
SMS 2: ENABLEBIOLOCK
It should be noted that this service cannot be availed if the Aadhaar is locked. In case multiple dependent Aadhaar numbers are linked to same mobile number, and the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Numbers are same for at least two dependents, then second SMS has to be sent in the following format:
Using Aadhar: ENABLEBIOLOCK
In case Aadhaar Numbers linked to same mobile number, and last 6 digits of Virtual ID are same for at least two dependents, then second SMS has to be sent as:
ENABLEBIOLOCK
Follow the similar format for disabling biometric lock:
In case if Aadhaar Number is used -
SMS 1: GETOTP
SMS 2: DISABLEBIOLOCK
For Virtual ID:
SMS 1: GETOTP
SMS 2: DISABLEBIOLOCK
Temporarily Unlock Biometrics
Send two sets of SMS in the given format:
In case if Aadhaar Number is used -
SMS 1: GETOTP
SMS 2: UNLOCKBIO
Using Virtual ID send this SMS:
SMS 1: GETOTP
SMS 2: UNLOCKBIO
Please note if Aadhaar is locked, then this service cannot be availed. In case multiple dependent Aadhaar Numbers are linked to same mobile number, and the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Number are same for at least two dependents, then second SMS format changes to:
UNLOCKBIO
Similarly, if multiple dependent Aadhaar Numbers linked to same mobile number, and last 6 digits of Virtual ID are same for at least 2 dependents, then second SMS to be sent as:
UNLOCKBIO
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here