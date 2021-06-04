Aadhaar Card Update: You Do Not Need Internet to Use These Aadhaar Card Services

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduced “Aadhaar Services on SMS” recently for Aadhaar Number holders, without any access to internet/resident portal/m-Aadhaar and more. Through this new service, users can avail various Aadhaar facilities like Virtual ID generation/retrieval andAadhaar lock/unlock with the help of basic SMS availability.

Here is how you can avail Aadhaar services through SMS:

Users will have to send an SMS from their registered mobile number to 1947. The format of the SMS changes according to the service one wants to receive. Through Aadhaar SMS facility, users can avail Virtual ID Generation/Retrieval, Lock/Unlock Aadhaar number, enable or disable Biometric Lock andtemporarily unlock biometrics.

Follow these SMS formats for the given services:

To Generate – Virtual ID

GVID Aadhaar-Number-last-4-digits.

If your Aadhaar number is 1234-5678-9123, then your SMS should look like this: GVID 9123

To Retrieve – Virtual ID

RVID Aadhaar-Number-last-4-digits

To get One Time Password (OTP)

If you are using Aadhaar Number to get the OTP use this format: GETOTP Aadhaar-NUMBER-last-4-digits

If you are using Virtual ID to get the OTP use this format:

If using Virtual ID: GETOTP Virtual ID-NUMBER-last-6-digits

To Lock Aadhaar

For this service, the user has to send the SMS two times in the given format:

SMS 1 : GETOTP Aadhaar NUMBER-last-4-digits

SMS 2 : LOCKUID Aadhaar NUMBER-last 4-digits OTP-6-digits

Similar process has to be followed for unlocking the Aadhar number. Send the SMS in the given format:

SMS 1: GETOTP Virtual-ID-last-6-digits

SMS 2: UNLOCKUID Virtual-ID-last-6-digits OTP-6-digits

For locking or unlocking your Aadhaar number, the Virtual ID is required to be pre-generated or else you would not be allowed to lock/unlock it. In case multiple dependent Aadhaar numbers are linked to same mobile number, and the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Numbers are same for at least two dependents, then second SMS has to be sent in the following format:

For locking:

LOCKUID Aadhaar NUMBER-last 8-digits OTP-6-digits

For unlocking:

UNLOCKUID Virtual-ID-last-10-digits OTP-6-digits

To Enable Biometric Lock

If you wish to avail this service via SMS then use the following format. There are two sets of SMS to be sent:

If Aadhaar Number is used follow this format:

SMS 1: GETOTP Aadhaar-Number-last-4-digits

SMS 2: ENABLEBIOLOCK Aadhaar-Number-last-4-digits OTP-6-digits

If using Virtual ID send this SMS:

SMS 1: GETOTP Virtual-ID-last-6-digits

SMS 2: ENABLEBIOLOCK VIrtual-ID-last-6-digits OTP-6-digits

It should be noted that this service cannot be availed if the Aadhaar is locked. In case multiple dependent Aadhaar numbers are linked to same mobile number, and the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Numbers are same for at least two dependents, then second SMS has to be sent in the following format:

Using Aadhar: ENABLEBIOLOCK Aadhaar-Number-last-8-digits OTP-6-digits

In case Aadhaar Numbers linked to same mobile number, and last 6 digits of Virtual ID are same for at least two dependents, then second SMS has to be sent as:

ENABLEBIOLOCK Virtual-ID-last-10-digits OTP-6-digits

Follow the similar format for disabling biometric lock:

In case if Aadhaar Number is used -

SMS 1: GETOTP Aadhaar-Number-last-4-digits

SMS 2: DISABLEBIOLOCK Aadhaar-Number-last-4-digits OTP-6-digits

For Virtual ID:

SMS 1: GETOTP Virtual-ID-last-6-digits

SMS 2: DISABLEBIOLOCK VIrtual-ID-last-6-digits OTP-6-digits

Temporarily Unlock Biometrics

Send two sets of SMS in the given format:

In case if Aadhaar Number is used -

SMS 1: GETOTP Aadhaar-Number-last-4-digits

SMS 2: UNLOCKBIO Aadhaar-Number-last-4-digits OTP-6-digits

Using Virtual ID send this SMS:

SMS 1: GETOTP Virtual-ID-last-6-digits

SMS 2: UNLOCKBIO VIrtual-ID-last-6-digits OTP-6-digits

Please note if Aadhaar is locked, then this service cannot be availed. In case multiple dependent Aadhaar Numbers are linked to same mobile number, and the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Number are same for at least two dependents, then second SMS format changes to:

UNLOCKBIO Aadhaar-Number-last-8-digits OTP-6-digits

Similarly, if multiple dependent Aadhaar Numbers linked to same mobile number, and last 6 digits of Virtual ID are same for at least 2 dependents, then second SMS to be sent as:

UNLOCKBIO Virtual-ID-last-10-digits OTP-6-digits>

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here