Aadhaar Card: Want to Download Aadhaar and Save it on Your Phone? Here's a Quick Link

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the organisation that is the backbone behind everything related to Aadhaar, keeps coming up with all new facilities to ease the problems of users who hold Aadhaar cards. Recently, in the face of the pandemic, the UIDAI has announced that Aadhaar card holders can download Aadhaar online any time from anywhere. For this, the UIDAI has issued an Aadhaar direct link through which users can download their 12-digit unique ID, that has become an essential document in various paths of life. The Aadhaar card can be downloaded using the direct Aadhaar link eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ as per the user’s convenience.

In a tweet dated June 28, 2021, the UIDAI said, “You can choose to download ‘Regular Aadhaar’ that displays the complete Aadhaar number or ‘Masked Aadhaar’ which shows only the last four digits."

It further shared a video tutorial to download the Aadhaar card via direct link. “Download your Aadhaar from https://t.co/C190bVXBCk anytime anywhere.

Read on to find out how you can download Aadhaar card from the UIDAI direct link that the authority released earlier this year.

How to Download Aadhaar from Direct Link

Step 1: Go to the website eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and select the ‘Download Electronic Copy of Your Aadhaar’ option

Step 2: Select ‘Aadhaar Number’ as your reference and add the 12-digit unique ID in the box displayed on the page

Step 3: If you want a Masked Aadhaar Card, click on the ‘I want a Masked Aadhaar’ option

Step 4: Click on the Send OTP option after this. You will then receive a One Time Password on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Step 5: Once you receive the OTP, you have to enter it and click on the ‘Submit’ option

Step 6: Upon successful authentication of the OTP, you can download the PDF version of your Aadhaar by clicking on the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option

Step 7: You can now access your Aadhaar card securely by using the first four digits of your date of birth as the password

Step 8: You can save the PDF version of your Aadhaar on your phone or computer for future reference. The Masked Aadhaar will hide the first eight digits of your Aadhaar number for security purposes

The UIDAI has also issued other methods to download Aadhaar. Aadhaar cards can be downloaded by using the enrollment ID or Virtual ID (VID). Both of these can be done online, through the same link. You just have to enter your Enrolment ID or your Virtual ID to download Aadhaar online and then follow the same steps.

Connect with #AadhaarHelpline to get answers to all your Aadhaar related queries, place a call on our toll-free helpline 1947 or write to us at help@uidai.gov.in pic.twitter.com/1Q2mAD31kT

In case you face any issue or need any other help, the UIDAI has you covered. The authority has launched a helpline number 1947 to get all help regarding your Aadhaar related queries, the UIDAI said in a tweet earlier this year.

