Aadhaar Changes: Now Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar at Your Doorstep. Know How

Over the past few months, the Aadhaar issuing authority, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has taken several steps to make the process of handling Aadhaar related services easier for cardholders. These service updates range from updating the biometric information, to changing one’s address, mobile number, name, and so on. In the same line of thought the UIDAI has rolled out yet another service. The Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB) announced that it the launch of a service for updating one’s registered phone number in Aadhaar, through the postman at the client’s doorstep. The IPPB is doing this as a Registrar for the UIDAI.

The two authorities have joined forces to offer this service that will enable postmen to facilitate the updating process. The IPPB said that the service will be made available through an extensive network of around 650 IPPB branches and 146,000 postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). These workers have been provided with smart phones and biometric devices that will enable them to perform these services right at the doorstep of the Aadhaar cardholder, the Ministry said in a statement. Aside from updating the registered phone number, this new service will allow citizens to avail a wide range of Aadhaar related update facilities as well as government welfare services.

This was announced in a tweet put out by the Ministry of Communications on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. The tweet read: “Now a resident Aadhaar holder can get his mobile number updated in Aadhaar by the postman at his door step. @IPPBOnline launched today a service for updating mobile number in Aadhaar as a Registrar for @UIDAI.”

While speaking on the topic of mobile update services, the MD and CEO of IPPB, Shri J Venkataramu said, “Through Aadhaar the Government has been able to reach out to crores of people and facilitate delivery of Direct Benefit Transfer under various schemes such as LPG – PHAL, MGNREGS, etc., directly into their bank accounts. With linking of many other services such as PAN, driving license, EPFO and subsidized ration with Aadhaar, updating of mobile number in Aadhaar has become critical for all citizens from utility and security perspective. The mobile update service of UIDAI through the ubiquitous and accessible network of post offices, postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks will help in actualizing IPPB’s vision of serving the underserved and unbanked areas, and bridging the digital divide.”

At present, the IPPB is only helping Aadhaar holder to update their numbers. It is expected soon that the organisation will roll out services to enable children to enrol for Aadhaar cards.

The IPPB was established under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication with 100 per cent of the equity owned by the Indian Government. It was launched in September of 2018 as an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The primary mandate of the organisation is to remove barriers for the unbanked and underbanked as well as reaching the last mile. It aims to do so by leveraging a network of 155,000 post offices that are located in around 135,000 rural areas with an employee base of 300,000 postal workers.

