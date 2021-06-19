Aadhaar-PAN Linking Last Date on June 30: How to Check if PAN is Linked With Aadhaar Online

Owing to raging novel coronavirus cases in the country, the central government had extended the deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar card. Earlier, the deadline was March 31, but the last date was extended to June 30. The decision came as a relief for people. However, the extended deadlines nearing and only less than a month is left in hand to link both the documents. If the users fail to do the same, a penalty of Rs 1,000 will be imposed and their PAN card will become inoperative. The new guidelines have come under the new section (section 234H) of the Income-tax Act 1961 which was recently added when Finance Bill 2021 was passed.

Once PAN card gets inoperative, an individual will not be able to conduct financial transactions. Both Aadhaar and PAN card numbers are used for various crucial work. Where Aadhaar number is used for filing income tax returns, PAN is used to take monetary benefits from government schemes such as LPG subsidy, scholarship, and pension.

Income Tax Department through their official Twitter account announced that the deadline for linking Aadhaar and PAN card has been extended. “Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic," the Income Tax department said on Twitter.

How to link Aadhaar and PAN card?

There are several ways to link PAN and Aadhaar. One can do it through messaging by sendingan SMS to 567678 or 56161. An E-filling website can be also used to do the same. One can manually fill a specified form at PAN service centre.

How to check if PAN-Aadhaar is linked?

Step 1: Open any internet browser and head to the official site of income tax department, www.incometax.gov.in.

Step 2: On the website’s homepage an option that reads ‘Link Aadhaar’ will be displayed, under the Quick Links section.

Step 3: Click on the Link Aadhaar ‘Know About your Aadhaar PAN linking Status’ option under ‘Link Aadhaar’.

Step 4: It will lead you to a new window. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar Card details in the mentioned box.

Step 5: Once you fill the details, click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.

Step 5: The status of your Aadhaar-PAN will be displayed on the website.

Individuals can check the status via SMS too:

Step 1: From your registered mobile number, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number, give space, and type the 10-digit PAN.

Step 2: Send this message to 567678 or 56161.

Step 3: You will get the status in reply.

