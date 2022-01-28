Aadhaar-PAN Linking: Link Your PAN-Aadhaar Now or Pay Rs 10,000 Fine. How to Do It

Aadhaar-PAN Linking: Linking your Permanent Account Number or PAN with Aadhaar number is one of the most important tasks the government wants you to do this year. Though, the Central Board of Direct taxes, or CBDT, has deferred the last date to Link Aadhaar and PAN multiple times, the department has made it clear that completing the task is mandatory.

If you do not link your PAN with Aadhaar after the expiry of the deadline, your PAN will become inoperative and you will face several consequences. For one, the government has added 234H- a new section under the Income Tax Act, 1961. This enables the authorities to levy a penalty on the individual if the work is not done within the due date.

This means that if you link your PAN and Aadhaar after the due date, the government is eligible to levy a fine on the process at the time of linking, the CBDT has said. This is why, it is advisable to link PAN Aadhar before March 31, 2022. While this penalty cannot go beyond Rs 1,000, furnishing an invalid PAN will attract a fine of Rs 10,000.

Currently, the last date to link Aadhaar-PAN is March 31 this year. “Time limit for intimation of Aadhaar number to the Income tax Department for linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from 30th September, 2021 to 31st March, 2022,” the CBDT has said in a notification.

Here is How You Can Link PAN-Aadhaar Online

Method 1: Linking Aadhaar to PAN card without Logging in

Step 1: Go to the official Income Tax government website (www.incometax.gov.in).

Step 2: Scroll down on the home page and click on the tab named ‘Our Services’.

Step 3: Enter your PAN card number, the Aadhaar details, name and mobile number in the spaces given.

Step 4: Click on the option that says ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details’ and select ‘Continue’.

Step 5: You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Simply enter this and click on ‘Validate’.

Method 2: Logging into the Account and Linking

Step 1: Open the Income Tax e-filing portal.

Step 2: If you have not registered yet do so. If you have, you can login using your PAN card number.

Step 3: Log in with the User ID, password and your date of birth.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window where you will automatically be prompted to do the linking. If it does not happen, once you log in, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

Step 5: Proceed to verify your PAN details on the new page against your Aadhaar card details.

Step 6: Once done and if the details on both match up, you can click on the ‘link now’ button.

Step 7: A pop-up message will appear saying that you have successfully linked your Aadhaar card to your PAN card.

Apart from these methods, you can also link your Aadhaar card to your PAN card via SMS thanks to the Aadhaar issuing authority Unique Identification Authority of India’s (UIDAI’s) new updates. The linking process can be done by sending an SMS to either 567678 or 56161 from your registered phone number. Use the format UIDPAN (Space) you 12-digit Aadhaar (space) your 10-digit PAN.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.