Aadhaar PVC Card: UIDAI Launches Aadhaar PVC; Features, Benefits, How to Order Online

Aadhaar Update: The Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI has discouraged Indians to use PVC Aadhaar copies from the open market recently, saying that it results in a lack of security. To combat this, the UIDAI has recently launched the Aadhaar PVC cards that are safe and secure to use, and is sent by the government-backed body to the homes of the citizens when they order it. Aadhaar PVC Card is the latest form of Aadhaar introduced by UIDAI. Other than this, the Aadhaar can come in forms of Aadhaar Letter, eAadhaar and mAadhaar, which have been introduced earlier by the UIDAI.

“We strongly discourage the use of PVC Aadhaar copies from the open market as they do not carry any security features. You may order Aadhaar PVC Card by paying Rs 50/-(inclusive of GST & Speed post charges)," the UIDAI has said in a recent tweet, warning against the use of PVC Aadhaar copies.

In another tweet dated January 20, the central authority described the perks of having a PVC Aadhaar. “#Aadhaar PVC card is water-resistant. With good quality printing and lamination, you can now use it everywhere without having to worry about it being damaged, even by the rain," it said.

#OrderAadhaarPVC#Aadhaar PVC card is water-resistant. With good quality printing and lamination, you can now use it everywhere without having to worry about it being damaged, even by the rain.Order your Aadhaar PVC online now:https://t.co/G06YuJkon1#AadhaarPVCcard pic.twitter.com/W9QYTfkyuH— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 20, 2022

Othan being easy to carry and durable, the PVC-based Aadhaar Card has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features. It can be ordered online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in by using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID, according to the UIDAI official website.

Steps to Order Aadhaar PVC

As per the UIDAI official website, here is how you can order your Aadhaar PVC:

- Visit https://uidai.gov.in or https://resident.uidai.gov.in

- Click on “Order Aadhaar Card” Service.

- Enter your 12 digit Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digit Virtual Identification Number (VID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID.

- Enter the security code

- If you have TOTP, choose option “I have TOTP” by clicking in check box else

- Click on “Request OTP” button.

- Enter OTP/TOTP received on registered mobile number.

- Click on the check box against “Terms and Conditions”. (Note: Click on hyper link to see details).

- Click on “Submit” Button to complete OTP/TOTP verification.

- On the next screen, preview of the Aadhaar details will appear for verification by resident before placing the order for reprint.

- Click on “Make payment”. You will be re-directed to Payment Gateway page with payment options as Credit/Debit Card, Net banking and UPI.

- After successful payment, receipt will get generated having digital signature which can be downloaded by resident in PDF format. You will also get the Service Request Number via SMS.

- Resident can track the status of SRN till dispatch of Aadhaar Card on Check Aadhaar Card Status. An SMS containing the AWB number will also be sent once the Aadhaar PVC is dispatched. You can further track delivery status by visiting DoP website.

