Aadhaar Update: Want to Keep Your Aadhaar Safe? UIDAI Has This Advice for You; Know Here

Aadhaar Update: The Aadhaar has become one of the most significant documents an Indian can hold. It is required to carry out a number of operations including opening a bank account or investing in a government scheme. The 12-digit identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) carries sensitive information about the card holder and needs to be used securely. For this reason, the UIDAI has asked citizens not to download e-Aadhaar copies on public computer. Even if they do, they must delete all copies of the e-Aadhaar from the device, the authority has advised in a recent tweet.

“To download an e-Aadhaar please avoid using a public computer at an internet café/ kiosk. However, if you do, then it is highly recommended to delete all the downloaded copies of eAadhaar,” the UIDAI said in a tweet on September 22.

#BewareOfFraudsters

To download an e-Aadhaar please avoid using a public computer at an internet café/kiosk.

However, if you do, then it is highly recommended to delete all the downloaded copies of #eAadhaar. pic.twitter.com/TWBakmyZmS — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 23, 2022

However, if you do not wish to download your e-Aadhaar, you can download a masked Aadhaar, which may give you better security. While a normal e-Aadhaar displays the whole Aadhaar number and details, a masked Aadhaar hides personal information.

Masked Aadhaar option allows you to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar, as per the UIDAI website. Masked Aadhaar number implies replacing of first 8 digits of Aadhaar number with some characters like “xxxx-xxxx” while only last four digits of the Aadhaar Number are visible.

How to Download the Masked Aadhaar

Step 1: Open the link – https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Enter your full 12-digit Aadhaar card number.

Step 3: Tick the option that reads – ‘I want a masked Aadhaar’.

Step 4: Next you need to input the Captcha verification code that will be provided to verify yourself.

Step 5: Click on the option ‘Send OTP’.

Step 6: Now, all that is left is for you to download the e-Aadhaar copy.

Step 7: Now, enter the OTP and click on “Download Aadhaar”

Now, you will be able to access your masked Aadhaar, which will be downloadable in the PDF format. However, it will be password protected. The Aadhaar letter password is a combination of the first four letters of your first name in capital letter, followed by the year of your birth in YYYY format. For example, if your name is Atul Sharma and your birth year is 1969, then the password for your masked Aadhaar will be ATU1969. You can use a masked Aadhaar in cases where the full Aadhaar number is not required, for example while doing e-KYC.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here