BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Aatma Nirbhar Bharat: Delhi Govt to Disallow Global Tenders Up to Rs 200 Crore

Image for representation only.

Image for representation only.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an economic support package for MSMEs, which includes disallowing global tender for government procurement up to Rs 200 crore.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 8:59 PM IST
Share this:

In a bid to promote domestic business, the Delhi government has asked all its departments to desist from issuing global tenders of contract value up to Rs 200 crore, an official said on Sunday.

The Delhi government's move comes days after the Centre announced the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' or 'Self-reliant India Mission' under which global tenders up to Rs 200 crore were recently disallowed.

According to an official, the finance department of the Delhi government has asked all heads of departments, commissioners of municipal corporations and autonomous bodies to adopt the Centre's amended General Financial Rules (GFR).

The move will benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

"The Delhi government has endorsed the amendment in GFR made by the Department of Expenditure under Union Ministry of Finance, and forwarded it to HODs for necessary action," the official said.

Earlier this month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an economic support package for MSMEs, which includes disallowing global tender for government procurement up to Rs 200 crore.

Also, the definition of MSMEs has been changed by the central government from a pure investment-based one to that which provides for higher investments and turnover for companies to remain as small businesses, and avail financial and other incentives.

Small and mid-sized businesses in India account for about a third of gross domestic product and employ more than 11 crore people.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading