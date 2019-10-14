Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Abhijit Banerjee Says Slowing Growth a Serious Concern, Govt Should Not Make Policies They Imagine Will Work

Abhijit Banerjee, who on Monday won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize along with two others for his work in fighting global poverty, told CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh that the “Indian economy is on a shaky ground”.

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
Abhijit Banerjee Says Slowing Growth a Serious Concern, Govt Should Not Make Policies They Imagine Will Work
File photo of Abhijit Banerjee. (PTI)

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the slowing growth of the Indian economy, Indian-American Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18 said that the government should make policies which work and not policies which they imagine will work.

Banerjee, who on Monday won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize along with two others for his work in fighting global poverty, told CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh that the “Indian economy is on a shaky ground” and “the government should do pilots of policy initiatives more carefully”.

"I think there is always a little bit of a willingness in India to announce a policy because they sound good or they have a political purpose. The general message is you should carefully evaluate them, understand whether the policy works or not and take it from there. Even now I think it is not that the policies are evaluated based on accepted criteria and looked at as an option. Pradhan Mantri says it, it happens. That style of thinking is partly what we are resisting," he said.

His statement on policy initiatives comes just days after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman conceded there were “flaws” in the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax. ‘It might probably give you difficulties but I am sorry, it's the 'kanoon' (law) of the country now," she had said.

Banerjee has also been critical of the Narendra Modi government’s demonetisation exercise previously, telling News18.com in a 2017 interview that he did not understand the logic behind it.

The 58-year-old Jawaharlal Nehru alumnus praised some of the government initiatives, saying that NREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme), a UPA-era scheme.

"The evidence is that majority of income gains from NREGA don’t come from NREGA itself but from the fact that it raises wages because people don’t have to work on shift jobs at low wages and that has been a very big part of poverty," the MIT Professor said.

He added that the rural roads program (PMGSY) has also been effective as it made it much easier for people to migrate, to go where the jobs are.

He also appreciated the idea behind the PM-Kisan scheme, saying that the idea to move away from support prices towards income transfers was “sensible”, but the amount is not huge. Under the PM-Kisan scheme, farmers are given Rs 6,000 per annum in three instalments.

Speaking on what ails the Indian economy, Banerjee said that data suggests that rate of growth of income in rural areas has fallen a lot since 2014. "...Huge part of unskilled jobs in India are in real estate. As construction slows down rural income growth comes to a halt," he said.

