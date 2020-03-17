Absolutely No Worries on Liquidity Front, Says Yes Bank CEO-Designate

Yes Bank CEO-designate Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said complete operational normalcy will be restored from 6 pm on Wednesday as he emphasised there are absolutely no worries on liquidity front.

In past three days, more money came to Yes Bank compared to withdrawals as only one-third of customers withdrew Rs 50,000 from their accounts.

The moratorium imposed on crisis-hit Yes Bank would be lifted on Wednesday.

SBI and few other private banks have invested in Yes Bank under a revival plan.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said not even a single Yes Bank share it holds will be sold before three-year lock-in period.