Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Acharya Balkrishna Appointed Ruchi Soya CMD, Swami Ramdev to be Director on New Board

Patanjali Ayurved on Wednesday completed its first big acquisition by paying Rs 4,350 crore to take over soya food brand Nutrela-maker Ruchi Soya through an insolvency process.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 11:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Acharya Balkrishna Appointed Ruchi Soya CMD, Swami Ramdev to be Director on New Board
File photo of Yoga guru Ramdev's close aide Acharya Balkrishna. (Image: News18)

New Delhi: Acharya Balkrishna has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of Ruchi Soya and Swami Ramdev as non-executive director on its newly constituted board, according to a BSE filing.

Patanjali Ayurved on Wednesday completed its first big acquisition by paying Rs 4,350 crore to take over soya food brand Nutrela-maker Ruchi Soya through an insolvency process.

Besides, Acharya Balkrishna would also be chairman and Swami Ramdev a member of the corporate social responsibility committee of the board of Ruchi Soya.

The acquisition will help Patanjali acquire edible oil plants as also soyabean oil brands such as Mahakosh and Ruchi Gold.

Sources said Patanjali settled Rs 4,350 crore of dues Ruchi Soya had towards financial creditors by infusing Rs 1,100 crore equity and arranging another Rs 3,250 crore via debt.

The acquisition of Ruchi Soya by Patanjali Ayurveda has been completed, sources said, adding that the amount has been transferred to an escrow account and disbursals to financial creditors are in process.

In December 2017, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) ordered start of insolvency proceedings against Ruchi Soya on application of Standard Chartered Bank and DBS Bank. Shailendra Ajmera, part of consultancy firm EY, was appointed as resolution professional (RP).

Ruchi Soya is the second big insolvency case to be completed this week. World's largest steel maker ArcelorMittal together with Japan's Nippon Steel on Monday completed the acquisition of Essar Steel for Rs 42,000 crore.

Both the companies were taken to insolvency court over unpaid dues of lenders. Their bankruptcy proceedings had been pending for two years. Their resolution will help lenders such as State Bank of India clear a good part of bad loans, sources said.

In April 2019, Patanjali Ayurved had received approval of financial creditors to acquire Ruchi Soya. The NCLT gave its nod to the resolution plan in early September.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,259.70 +38.05 ( +0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
Reliance 1,609.95 2.16
TCS 2,229.05 2.83
HDFC 2,411.90 -1.36
Tata Motors 179.15 2.49
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,605.15 1.87
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
Tata Steel 446.75 0.48
Tata Motors 179.15 2.55
Indiabulls Hsg 293.80 -2.84
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
Eicher Motors 22,427.15 3.18
TCS 2,229.05 2.83
Bharti Airtel 449.45 2.54
Tata Motors 179.15 2.49
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
TCS 2,228.65 2.83
Tata Motors 179.15 2.55
Bharti Airtel 448.50 2.35
M&M 535.05 2.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 149.35 -2.26
Grasim 742.95 -1.49
Sun Pharma 433.60 -1.40
HDFC 2,411.90 -1.36
Adani Ports 369.65 -1.30
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 149.35 -2.26
Sun Pharma 433.55 -1.44
HDFC 2,412.25 -1.41
IndusInd Bank 1,489.95 -0.76
Bajaj Finance 4,091.10 -0.69
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram