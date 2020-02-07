Adani Green, Hero MotoCorp, Lupin and IGL Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Snapping a four-day rally, Indian stock market indices traded in the negative territory on Friday on account of profit-booking. At 10:43 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading down 119.94 points, or 0.29%, to 41,186.09, while the Nifty 50 slipped 34.90 points, or 0.29%, to 12,103.05. Adani Green, Hero MotoCorp, Lupin, IGL and Aurobindo Pharma were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Adani Green: Adani Green Energy Ltd shares were locked in an upper circuit of 5% after energy major TOTAL said it will acquire 50% stake in all operational renewable energy projects of the company for $510 million.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares gained 3.5% after the company’s Q3 profit rose 14.5% to Rs 880.4 crore compared with a year ago.

Lupin: Lupin Ltd shares dropped 3.7% after the pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 835 crore for the December quarter.

IGL: Indraprastha Gas Ltd shares erased early gains to trade 1% lower after net profit fell 25.5% to Rs 283.8 crore in the December quarter compared with the previous quarter.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd shares advanced over 5% even as the company’s Q3 profit dipped 1% to Rs 705.3 crore compared with a year ago.

Britannia, Tata Steel: Britannia Industries Ltd shares inched up 0.8% and those of Tata Steel Ltd fell 1.6% ahead of the announcement of earnings for the third quarter ended December (Q3) later in the day. Other major companies to announce results today include ACC, Alkem Laboratories, Ashoka Buildcon, Corporation Bank, Emami, Abbott India, NCC and NTPC.

Reliance Infrastructure: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd shares jumped 6.4% after Vanguard Energy Fund sold 20,89,713 shares of the company for Rs 4.6 crore in a bulk deal on NSE on Thursday.

ICRA: ICRA Ltd shares slipped 2% after Q3 net profit dropped 15.7% to Rs 22.5 crore compared with a year ago.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel ltd shares were down 1% after the Department of Telecommunications approved the merger of consumer mobile operations of Tata group with the company after two years of deal announcement.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares gained 1.8% after Credit Suisse Singapore sold 40,21,973 shares of the company for Rs 127.1 crore in a bulk deal on NSE on Thursday.

Wipro: Wipro Ltd shares rose 1.4% after the company bagged multi-year strategic IT deal from Marelli.

