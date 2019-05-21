English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Adani Green Shares Jump 4.8% as Promoters Sell Stake to Meet Sebi Norm
The two promoters of Adani Green Energy -- Adani Tradeline LLP and Universal Trade and Investment -- plan to sell 87.5 million equity shares at Rs 43 apiece.
File image of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.
Loading...
Adani Green shares jumped as much as 4.8% on Tuesday after the promoters said they were planning to sell up to 5.59% stake in the company through the offer for sale (OFS) route.
The two promoters of Adani Green Energy -- Adani Tradeline LLP and Universal Trade and Investment -- plan to sell 87.5 million equity shares at Rs 43 apiece.
The OFS will open for subscription on Tuesday for non-retail investors and on Wednesday for retail investors.
The OFS enables promoters to dilute their holdings in listed companies in a transparent manner with a wider participation through the stock exchange platform.
The promoters of Adani Green had 86.5% of the equity share capital as on 31 March 2019. The OFS has been launched to meet the market regulator’s minimum public shareholding norm. As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) regulation, every listed company needs to maintain a public shareholding of at least 25%.
In a separate development, Adani Green Energy and ReNew Power emerged as the only two bidders in the latest tranche of Solar Energy Corporation of India’s wind solar hybrid tender for 1,200 MW of capacity, according to a media report.
Adani Green Energy made techno-commercial bids for 600 MW, the report added.
Solar Energy Corporation of India is the renewable energy ministry’s nodal agency through which it conducts wind and solar auctions
At 11:24am, Adani Green shares were trading 2% higher at Rs 44 apiece on BSE.
The two promoters of Adani Green Energy -- Adani Tradeline LLP and Universal Trade and Investment -- plan to sell 87.5 million equity shares at Rs 43 apiece.
The OFS will open for subscription on Tuesday for non-retail investors and on Wednesday for retail investors.
The OFS enables promoters to dilute their holdings in listed companies in a transparent manner with a wider participation through the stock exchange platform.
The promoters of Adani Green had 86.5% of the equity share capital as on 31 March 2019. The OFS has been launched to meet the market regulator’s minimum public shareholding norm. As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) regulation, every listed company needs to maintain a public shareholding of at least 25%.
In a separate development, Adani Green Energy and ReNew Power emerged as the only two bidders in the latest tranche of Solar Energy Corporation of India’s wind solar hybrid tender for 1,200 MW of capacity, according to a media report.
Adani Green Energy made techno-commercial bids for 600 MW, the report added.
Solar Energy Corporation of India is the renewable energy ministry’s nodal agency through which it conducts wind and solar auctions
At 11:24am, Adani Green shares were trading 2% higher at Rs 44 apiece on BSE.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,343.90
|1.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|811.55
|-0.37
|HDFC
|2,127.10
|0.22
|SBI
|337.35
|-2.13
|Bajaj Finance
|3,383.15
|-0.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,341.30
|1.19
|SBI
|337.40
|-2.09
|HDFC Bank
|2,419.15
|-0.57
|Indiabulls Hsg
|811.25
|0.02
|Tata Motors
|174.95
|-7.92
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,675.95
|3.34
|Bharti Infratel
|277.80
|3.06
|Britannia
|2,852.80
|1.84
|Reliance
|1,343.90
|1.36
|Titan Company
|1,246.55
|1.21
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|177.90
|-6.44
|BPCL
|372.60
|-4.90
|Zee Entertain
|348.20
|-3.94
|Adani Ports
|388.60
|-2.87
|IOC
|153.35
|-2.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|174.95
|-7.92
|Tata Steel
|472.30
|-2.25
|IndusInd Bank
|1,462.00
|-2.05
|SBI
|337.40
|-2.09
|Yes Bank
|140.90
|-1.88
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Was the News of Erica Fernandes Leaving Kasautii Zindagi Kay A Marketing Gimmick?
- F1 Champion Niki Lauda (1949-2019): Know About the Daring Racer from Hollywood Film Rush
- Dhoni Reveals Post-retirement Ambitions With New Video
- Niki Lauda, Formula 1 Legend Horrendously Burned in Fireball Crash 42 Years Ago, Dies Aged 70
- Video of Differently Abled Zomato Delivery Guy Goes Viral, Twitter Calls Him a 'True Inspiration'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results