Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Adani Group Battles for Stake in Mumbai Airport, Bombay HC Refuses Interim Relief

Adani Group had approached the high court in September seeking execution of its agreement with Bid Services Division Mauritius ('Bidvest'), for sale of Bidvest's 13.5 per cent stake in the airport to Adani.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Adani Group Battles for Stake in Mumbai Airport, Bombay HC Refuses Interim Relief
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. (Image: Reuters)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused interim relief to Adani Group, which had sought an injunction against sale of stake of South African firm Bidvest in the Mumbai airport to GVK Group or any other third party.

Adani Group had approached the high court in September seeking execution of its agreement with Bid Services Division Mauritius ('Bidvest'), for sale of Bidvest's 13.5 per cent stake in the airport to Adani.

GVK is the majority stakeholder in the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), while Adani Group is seeking to buy Bidvest's minority stake.

As per an agreement between Adani and Bidvest for stake sale, the last date for making necessary payments and transfer of shares was September 30, which was later extended, by consent, to November 7.

On September 15 this year, an arbitration tribunal, which was hearing the dispute between GVK and Bidvest over the same issue, gave the GVK group time till October 31 to deposit the

purchase price if it wanted to exercise the 'right of first refusal'.

The tribunal said if GVK failed to deposit the amount, Bidvest would be free to sell its shares to any third party.

Adani Group counsel Darius Khambata on Tuesday argued that GVK had failed to comply with the tribunal's order, and Bidvest was now free to sell its stake to any third party.

"We want an interim relief restraining Bidvest from selling its shares to any other party (except Adani)," Khambata said.

However, in his order on Wednesday, Justice A K Menon rejected Adani Group's plea. The detailed order was not available immediately.

Adani Group also said it was willing to deposit the entire share sale amount of Rs 1,248 crore to prove its bonafides.

"We are willing to deposit the amount provided Bidvest agrees to extend the November 7 date to February 7, 2020," Khambata said.

Bidvest counsel Janak Dwarkadas, however, contended the company was not in the position to extend the November 7 date.

In March this year, Bidvest entered into an agreement with Adani Group to sell Bidvest's entire stake in the airport for Rs 1,248 crore or at Rs 77 a share

Adani, in a suit filed in the Bombay High Court on September 4, claimed that its share purchase agreement dated March 5 this year is subsisting and binding.

It sought a direction to the South African company and other shareholders in MIAL to do everything necessary to give effect to the agreement.

In April, Bidvest had given a notice to GVK and ACSA Global, other shareholders in MIAL, which had the right of first refusal, intimating them about proposed sale to Adani.

GVK exercised its right of first refusal. However, the suit claimed, it failed to purchase the stake within the prescribed time period.

GVK, instead, moved the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction against Bidvest from offering or selling its shares to anybody other than GVK, the suit said.

The Delhi High Court on July 2 dismissed GVK's petition, noting that the company had not shown its willingness to complete the purchase deal. But a division bench later sent the dispute for

international arbitration, and then GVK sought time till September 30 to close the deal, which Bidvest declined, it said.

Apart from Bidvest, other shareholders of MIAL are ACSA Global (Airports Company of South Africa), which owns 10 per cent, Airports Authority of India (26 per cent) and GVK Airport Holdings, which holds 50.5 per cent stake.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,966.05 +48.85 ( +0.41%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,156.10 -9.95
Yes Bank 68.70 0.59
Infosys 712.30 2.33
ICICI Bank 480.70 2.64
Indiabulls Hsg 219.40 -2.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.75 0.59
Bajaj Finance 4,185.90 -1.04
Titan Company 1,156.00 -9.96
Indiabulls Hsg 219.25 -2.79
Siemens 1,686.50 0.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 480.85 2.78
ICICI Bank 480.70 2.64
Infosys 712.30 2.33
HDFC 2,220.60 1.80
IndusInd Bank 1,343.00 1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 480.60 2.64
Infosys 712.30 2.37
HDFC 2,220.30 1.78
IndusInd Bank 1,342.25 1.74
HDFC Bank 1,257.00 1.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,156.10 -9.95
Bharti Airtel 371.45 -3.26
ONGC 144.65 -1.16
Maruti Suzuki 7,311.15 -1.05
IOC 135.60 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 371.55 -3.31
Reliance 1,432.10 -1.07
Bajaj Finance 4,185.90 -1.04
ONGC 144.80 -1.03
Maruti Suzuki 7,311.55 -1.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram