GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Adani Group Loses Rs 9,000 Crore in Market Value After Subramanian Swamy’s Tweet

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy called Gautam Adani the 'biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs'.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2018, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Adani Group Loses Rs 9,000 Crore in Market Value After Subramanian Swamy’s Tweet
File photo of Gautam Adani.
New Delhi: Shares of Adani Group companies on Wednesday plunged by up to eight per cent, wiping out over Rs 9,000 crore in market value, after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy called Gautam Adani the "biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs".

Shares of Adani Transmission fell 7.72 per cent to close at Rs 179.85 on the BSE. Besides, Adani Enterprises plunged 7.24 per cent to settle at Rs 172.40. In addition, scrip of Adani Ports & SEZ tanked by 6.53 per cent to settle the day at Rs 377.45, while Adani Power declined 6.6 per cent to close at Rs 27.60.

Following the decline at the counters, the market capitalisation of the companies eroded by more than Rs 9,300 crore collectively.

In a tweet yesterday, Swamy said: "The biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs is Gautam Adani. It is time he is made accountable or a PIL (public interest litigation) is inevitable".

"There are a number of things he is getting away with and nobody is questioning him. It may become an embarrassment for the government as he portrays himself as close to it," he claimed.

Reacting to Swamy's comments, the Adani Group had issued a statement saying it has a history of implementing world-scale infrastructure projects within a short time and the lowest cost quartile.

"Capital intensive projects necessarily require debt capital," it said. "Given our rating track record, different sources of debt are available to the Group, ranging from international bonds, ECB loans, domestic bonds, loans from private sector as well as public sector banks in India.

"The singular critical test for debt is its regular servicing-something which the Adani Group has implemented diligently, since its inception," it had said.

Also Watch

  • Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
    Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,863.39 +116.61 ( +0.35%)

Nifty 50

10,402.75 +43.90 ( +0.42%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 286.70 -8.35 -2.83
SBI 246.65 -9.90 -3.86
Reliance 889.75 -21.10 -2.32
Fortis Health 147.55 -13.80 -8.55
Tata Motors 347.80 +1.30 +0.38
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 224.20 -1.70 -0.75
Fortis Health 147.40 -13.80 -8.56
SBI 246.65 -9.85 -3.84
IDBI Bank 79.25 -3.25 -3.94
Tata Steel 648.00 -12.50 -1.89
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 949.55 +16.75 +1.80
ITC 259.90 +3.40 +1.33
Zee Entertain 565.10 +5.60 +1.00
Maruti Suzuki 8,679.10 +62.60 +0.73
Asian Paints 1,107.25 +5.65 +0.51
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 259.20 +2.70 +1.05
Maruti Suzuki 8,679.00 +60.35 +0.70
Asian Paints 1,107.95 +5.20 +0.47
Tata Motors 348.00 +1.40 +0.40
Bajaj Auto 2,918.50 +18.60 +0.64
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 376.95 -28.30 -6.98
SBI 246.65 -9.90 -3.86
Indiabulls Hsg 1,196.25 -42.50 -3.43
Tata Power 79.20 -2.55 -3.12
ICICI Bank 286.70 -8.35 -2.83
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 377.45 -26.35 -6.53
SBI 246.65 -9.85 -3.84
BHEL 85.45 -2.75 -3.12
ICICI Bank 286.70 -8.40 -2.85
Bharti Airtel 403.40 -10.45 -2.53
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES